|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.24
311.27
-32.37
-12.64
Op profit growth
-134.13
-484.01
-184.92
89.07
EBIT growth
-45.6
-1,293.92
-141.96
85.5
Net profit growth
-51.65
-200.87
41,571.07
-87.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.45
15.29
-16.37
13.04
EBIT margin
15.42
27.15
-9.35
15.07
Net profit margin
7.21
14.28
-58.23
-0.09
RoCE
7.1
10.91
-0.8
1.9
RoNW
5.62
13.85
-11.26
-0.02
RoA
0.83
1.43
-1.25
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.02
4.18
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.87
3.89
-4.42
-0.29
Book value per share
9.98
7.97
7.12
11.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.47
4.18
0
0
P/CEPS
8.07
4.49
-10.38
-215.22
P/B
1.51
2.19
6.45
5.72
EV/EBIDTA
12.6
9.09
-310.64
73.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-19.26
-22.25
4.08
-102.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
161.19
65.43
236.72
156.17
Inventory days
796.02
935.4
3,955.76
2,691.18
Creditor days
-55.83
-56.85
-96.31
-114.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.37
-3.09
0.2
-1.31
Net debt / equity
4.13
7.2
10.2
6.49
Net debt / op. profit
-27.02
12.82
-62.34
53.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.8
-73.56
-93.15
-64.05
Employee costs
-4.3
-3.85
-9.72
-6.14
Other costs
-8.33
-7.29
-13.49
-16.75
