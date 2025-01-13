iifl-logo-icon 1
Neo Infracon Ltd Key Ratios

27.34
(-4.57%)
Jan 13, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Neo Infracon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.24

311.27

-32.37

-12.64

Op profit growth

-134.13

-484.01

-184.92

89.07

EBIT growth

-45.6

-1,293.92

-141.96

85.5

Net profit growth

-51.65

-200.87

41,571.07

-87.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.45

15.29

-16.37

13.04

EBIT margin

15.42

27.15

-9.35

15.07

Net profit margin

7.21

14.28

-58.23

-0.09

RoCE

7.1

10.91

-0.8

1.9

RoNW

5.62

13.85

-11.26

-0.02

RoA

0.83

1.43

-1.25

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.02

4.18

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.87

3.89

-4.42

-0.29

Book value per share

9.98

7.97

7.12

11.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.47

4.18

0

0

P/CEPS

8.07

4.49

-10.38

-215.22

P/B

1.51

2.19

6.45

5.72

EV/EBIDTA

12.6

9.09

-310.64

73.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-19.26

-22.25

4.08

-102.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

161.19

65.43

236.72

156.17

Inventory days

796.02

935.4

3,955.76

2,691.18

Creditor days

-55.83

-56.85

-96.31

-114.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.37

-3.09

0.2

-1.31

Net debt / equity

4.13

7.2

10.2

6.49

Net debt / op. profit

-27.02

12.82

-62.34

53.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.8

-73.56

-93.15

-64.05

Employee costs

-4.3

-3.85

-9.72

-6.14

Other costs

-8.33

-7.29

-13.49

-16.75

