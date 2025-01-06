Neo Infracon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.3
0.03
0.25
0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
-0.03
-0.09
-0.12
Working capital
-0.62
-2.79
-0.43
-0.89
Other operating items
Operating
-0.9
-2.79
-0.27
-0.75
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.91
-2.79
-0.27
-0.75
Equity raised
2.23
2.07
1.59
1.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.09
15.68
18.52
20.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.4
14.95
19.83
20.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.