Neo Infracon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.65
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.22

2.77

3

yoy growth (%)

-100

-91.89

-7.71

-8.85

Raw materials

0

0

-2.46

-2.3

As % of sales

0

0

88.6

76.44

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.14

-0.29

-0.1

As % of sales

0

65.79

10.62

3.44

Other costs

-0.05

-0.1

-0.24

-0.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

45

8.69

10.27

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.02

-0.22

0.29

OPM

0

-10.79

-7.92

9.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.18

-0.15

-0.05

-0.38

Other income

0.06

0.21

0.52

0.35

Profit before tax

-0.3

0.03

0.25

0.26

Taxes

0.02

-0.03

-0.09

-0.12

Tax rate

-7.25

-129.53

-38.06

-47.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.28

0

0.15

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.28

0

0.15

0.13

yoy growth (%)

3,045.67

-105.81

11.46

-343.6

NPM

0

-4.02

5.61

4.64

