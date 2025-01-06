Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.22
2.77
3
yoy growth (%)
-100
-91.89
-7.71
-8.85
Raw materials
0
0
-2.46
-2.3
As % of sales
0
0
88.6
76.44
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.14
-0.29
-0.1
As % of sales
0
65.79
10.62
3.44
Other costs
-0.05
-0.1
-0.24
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
45
8.69
10.27
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.02
-0.22
0.29
OPM
0
-10.79
-7.92
9.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.18
-0.15
-0.05
-0.38
Other income
0.06
0.21
0.52
0.35
Profit before tax
-0.3
0.03
0.25
0.26
Taxes
0.02
-0.03
-0.09
-0.12
Tax rate
-7.25
-129.53
-38.06
-47.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.28
0
0.15
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.28
0
0.15
0.13
yoy growth (%)
3,045.67
-105.81
11.46
-343.6
NPM
0
-4.02
5.61
4.64
