We are attaching herewith the AGM Notice and Book Closure dates for Neo Infracon Limited We present the scrutinizer report for the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 27th September 2024 on 3.00 PM and was concluded on 3.16 PM same day. 2 resolutions were presented in AGM and both were passed with majority of the votes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Persuant to Regulations 44 of the Listing Regulations, Please find attached herewith the voting results along with the scrutinizers report on 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)