Bio Solutions Limited

To

The Board of Directors,

Neochem Bio Solutions Limited

(formerly known as Neochem Technologies Private Limited)

Dear Sirs/ Madams,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial Information of Neochem Bio Solutions Limited (formerly known as Neochem Technologies Private Limited) (the "Company" or the "Issuer"), comprising of the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities for financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Consolidated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 30, 2025, for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Red Herring Prospectus and Prospectus (collectively known as the "Offer Document") prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("SME IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

(a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act”)

(b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

(c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchanges and the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat in connection with the proposed SME IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been prepared by the management of the Company as per "Basis of Preparation" paragraph stated in Annexure 1 to the Notes to the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The Board of Directors responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. The

Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with SEBI Communication, as applicable.

3. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Information taking into consideration:

(a) The terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated February 18, 2025 in connection with the proposed SME IPO of the Company

(b) The Guidance Note - Further, the Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Information; and

(d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations - Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the SME IPO

4. These Restated Consolidated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from the audited financial statements of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 ("Audited Consolidated Financial Statements") prepared in accordance with Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 or 2021, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on June 11, 2025, September 18, 2024 and September 21, 2023 respectively.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on audit reports issued by us dated June 11, 2025, September 18, 2024 and September 21, 2023, Chartered Accountants (FRN 10773W) on the

Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 as referred to in Paragraph 4 above.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us and also as per the reliance placed on the Audited Financial Statements submitted by management, as applicable, for the respective years, we report that the Restated Consolidated Financial Information:

a. have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended

March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications;

b. have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. The Restated Consolidated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the Audited Financial Statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

8. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the Offer Documents to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock and Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat in connection with the proposed SME IPO, Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.