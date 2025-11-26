No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.43
3
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.96
1.09
Net Worth
8.39
4.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,466.4
|66.9
|1,49,237.59
|585.9
|0.68
|3,287.31
|92.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,794.45
|53.35
|82,834.44
|362.66
|0.26
|2,751.33
|405.93
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
5,874.6
|99.02
|50,098.59
|169.01
|0.2
|644.19
|463.31
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,397.15
|53.31
|37,317.69
|195
|0.09
|1,131
|620.02
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,021.5
|0
|34,404.44
|99.02
|0
|1,330.26
|52.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Dinesh Chopra
ED / MD / Promoter
Swapnil Rameshbhai Makati
WTD & Executive Director
Hemangini Swapnil Dathia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Falgunbhai Prajapati
Independent Non Exe. Director
SHAH JAYESH SHAIL
Non Executive Director
GUHA RAJASEKARAN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shradha Agarwal
303 W1 Off.Iscon Ambli Road,
Ambli,
Gujarat - 380058
Tel: +91 079 3521 7792
Website: http://www.neochem.in
Email: compliance@neochem.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Neochem Bio Solutions Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.