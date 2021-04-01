To

THE MEMBERS,

NEOCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Your directors have pleasure in presenting 06th Annual Report of the Company together with Audited Statements of accounts for the Period ended on 31st March, 2023.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company is summarized below:

PARTICULARS (In Hundreds.) For the year ended on March 31, 2023 (Standalone) For the year ended on March 31, 2022 (Standalone) For the year ended on March 31, 2023 (Consolidated) For the year ended on March 31, 2022 (Consolidated) Revenue from operations 48,18,836.31 48,59,521.27 48,18,836.31 49,49,782 Other income 60,192.45 9,349.12 60,192.64 9,349.12 Total Income 48,79,028.76 48,68,870 48,79,028.95 49,59,132 Total expenses (excluding Depreciation) 45,98,719.86 46,36,701 47,22,286.07 47,22,286 Profit/Loss before Depreciation 2,80,308.90 2,32,169 19,029.49 2,36,846 Less: Depreciation 1,21,692.58 1,03,845 1,26,755.08 1,08,908 Profit/(Loss) after Depreciation 1,58,616.32 1,28,324 1,54,100.01 1,27,938 Less: Tax: Current Tax - - - - Deferred Tax 1546.42 3,699 1546.42 3,699 Provision for Income Tax 43000.00 27,500 43000.00 27,500 MAT Credit entitlement - - - Profit for the year 1,14,069.90 97,125 1,09,553.59 96,739

2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND STATE OF AFFAIRS:

During the period under review, the total Income (Standalone) of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2023 was Rs. 48,79,028.76 hundred against total income of Rs. 48,68,870 hundred in the previous year. After providing for depreciation and tax, net profit of the Company (Standalone) is amounted to Rs. 1,14,069.90 hundred as against profit of Rs. 97,125 hundred in the previous year. Your directors are confident and optimistic of achieving upward growth and achieving much better results in the coming years.

3. DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your Company has not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company does not propose any amount to be transferred to any Reserves.

5. PRESENT OPERA TIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:

Your Company is doing well in its present line of activities and the Board is taking all steps to expand its present business and add value to its shareholders.

6. CHANGE IN NA TURE OF BUSSINESS:

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

7. COMPLIANCE:-

The Company has complied with the mandatory requirements as stipulated under the Companies Act, 2013.

8. SHARE CAPITAL:

A. AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company at the end of the year is Rs. 74,00,000 (Rupees Seven crore Forty Lakhs Only) divided into 74,00,000 (Seventy Four Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

B. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL IF ANY:

During the year under review the Company has issued and allotted 24,25,000 equity shares through Right issue pursuant to Board resolution dated March 30,2023.

C. INCREASE IN PAID UP. ISSUED AND SUBSCRIBED SHARE CAPITAL

The Paid up, Issued and Subscribed Capital of the Company is Rs. 5,42,50,000 (Rupees Five crore Fifty Two Thousands Only) divided into 54,25,000 (Thirty lacs) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

9. DEPOSITS:

During the year under report, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

10. AUDITORS:

(a) Statutory Auditor:

Presently, is M/s. Patel Mehta & Associates (FRN: 107773W) appointed as the Statutory Auditor until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027 at a remuneration to be mutually agreed by them with the Board of Directors of the Company.

In accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on 7th May, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual General Meeting.

(b) Audit Report:

During the year 2022-23, no frauds have either occurred or noticed and/or reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time) and therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory. There are no qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers given by Statutory Auditors of the Company and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

(c) Cost Auditors:

The Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor as pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the cost audit is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Internal Auditor:

As the internal audit is not applicable to the Company, therefore the Company has not appointed the Internal Auditor pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013.

(e) Secretarial Auditor:

As the Secretarial Audit is not applicable to the Company, therefore the Company has not appointed the Internal Auditor pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013.

11. PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

i. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy : Nil

ii. the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy : None

iii. the capital investment on energy conservation equipments : Nil

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

i. the efforts made towards technology absorption : None

ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import Substitution: None

iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-

a) The details of technology imported: None

b) The year of import: N.A.

c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: N.A.

d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: N.A

e) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: Rs. 3,72,67,898/- Foreign Exchange Outgo: Rs. 13,16,512/-

12. PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has not given guarantees, however the company has made Loans as detailed in note no. 20 of Financial Statement of the company investment through acquisition of securities of a body corporate which became its subsidiary as detailed in note no. 13 of Financial Statement of the company which are within the limits of Section 186 of the Act.

13. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELA TED PARTIES:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, all the contracts and arrangements with related parties entered by the Company during the financial year were in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Details of the transactions with related parties entered by the Company are as mentioned in Form AOC-2 as "Annexure A"

14. ANNUAL RETURN :

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2023 is available on the website of the Company at www.neochem.in .

17. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

18. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company has maintained cordial relations with the employees of the Company throughout the year. The Directors wishes to place on record sincere appreciation for the services rendered by the employees of the Company during the year.

20. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW:

During the year under review, the Board met 8 (Eight) times. Proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes book as required by the Articles of Association of the Company and the Companies Act, 2013.

19. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relate and the date of this report.

20. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Directors regret to inform you about the demise of Mr. Rameshbhai Chimanbhai Dathia on 17th August, 2023. The invaluable services and guidance rendered by him to the Company will be greatly missed.

The composition of the Board of Directors at the end of financial year were as under:

a. Swapnil Rameshbhai Dathia - Director

b. Rameshbhai Chimanlal Dathia - Director

c. Hemangini Swapnil Dathia - Director

d. Dinesh Chopra- Director

21. STATEMENT REGARDING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Company does not have any Risk Management Policy or any statement concerning development and implementation of risk management policy of the company as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

22. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORA TE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIA TIVES:

The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135 [1] of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on Corporate Social Responsibility.

23. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 and 7 of the Companies (Meeting of Board and its powers) Rules, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

24. NOMINA TION & REMUNERA TION COMMITTEE:

The provisions of Section 178 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to constitution of Nomination & Remuneration Committee are not applicable to the Company. Hence the Company has not devised any policy relating to appointment of Directors, Payment of Managerial Remuneration, Directors Qualification, Positive Attributes, Independence of Directors, and other related matters as provided under Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013

25. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The scope of the Internal Audit function is defined in the Internal Audit Manual. The Internal Audit Department monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. The Internal Audit also includes both physical as well as online transaction audit. Based on the report of internal

audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Board.

26. AMALGAMATION/MERGER:

The Company is the Holding company of Protek Korchem Private Limited and hence the Company has filled petition with Honble Regional Director (Honble RD), North Western Region for approval of the scheme of amalgamation of Neochem Technologies Private Limited (NTPL) ("Transferor Company") with and into Protek Korchem Private Limited (PKPL) ("Transferee Company") and their respective Shareholders and Creditors under Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the Year, Honble RD has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Transferor Company with and into Transferee Company vide its order dated September 28, 2022. The Appointed Date of the scheme as approved by Honble RD was 01/04/2021. The Company has filed the order of Honble RD with the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad (ROC) on September 28, 2022 which was consequently approved by ROC, therefore, the said Scheme became effective from the Appointed Date i.e 01/04/2021. As the Transferee Company owns 100% equity shares of the Transferor Company, upon Scheme becoming effective, the equity shares held by the Transferee Company in the Transferor Company get cancelled and in lieu thereof, there is no allotment of equity shares in the Transferee Company

27. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS. COURTS AND TRIBUNALS:

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

28. SUBSIDIARIES. IOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The name of the company which is the subsidiary of the Company during the year under review is provided below:

Sr. No Name of the Company % of shareholding No. of shares held 1. Provence Wellness Private Limited 98.88% 89,000

As per the provisions of Section 129 of the Act, read with Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a separate statement containing the salient features of the Financial Statements of the Associate Companies in Form AOC-1 is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure-B.

The Company does not have any other Subsidiary and Joint Venture Company during the year under review.

29. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY ST A TEMENT:

In terms of Section 134 (5} of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

ii. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review.

iii. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis and

v. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

30. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review there were no complaints or cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013.

31. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

There is no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year.

32. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONGWITH REASONS THEREOF:

It is not applicable during the year under review.

33. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to thank the investors, companys Bankers & the statutory authorities for the consistent support received from them throughout the year.