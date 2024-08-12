<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead>

To,

The Members of NEPTUNE LOGITEK PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Neptune Logitek Private

Limited (Formerly Amardeep Logistics Private Limited) ("the Company"), which

comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31.03.2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, for the

year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other

explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements:

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section

134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of

these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and

financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles

generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 cf the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This

responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in

accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the

Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection

and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates

that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of

adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the

accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation

and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are

free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our

audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing

standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under

the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified

under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical

requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about

whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts

and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on

the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement

of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk

assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the

Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in

order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not

for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an

adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating

effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness

of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates

made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of

the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to

provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations

given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the

Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the

accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the

Company as at 31.03.2024, and its Profit for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

This report include a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the

Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India,

in terms of sub section II of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 since in our

opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the said order

is applicable to the company.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to

the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our

audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by

the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and dealt with by this

Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on

31.03.2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is

disqualified as 31.03.2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of

Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial

reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls,

refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in

accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in

our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the

explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its

financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or

accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term

contracts including derivative contracts.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Standalone

Financial Statements of NEPTUNE LOGITEK PRIVATE LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section

143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Neptune

Logitek Private Limited ("The Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our

audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on

that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal

financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria

established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control

stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These

responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and

efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the

safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the

accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation

of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls

over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance

with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and

deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the

extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an

audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we

comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain

reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over

financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated

effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the

adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their

operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial

reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating

effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected

depend upon on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of

material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to

provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls

system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed

to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and

the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with

generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control

over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the

maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the

transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable

assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of

financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles,

and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in

accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of

unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have

a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial

reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of

controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be

detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over

financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial

control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in

conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may

deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal

financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls

over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the

internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company

considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note

on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issues by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE(B) REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF

EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF NEPTUNE LOGITEK PRIVATE LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2024.

In terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued by the Central

Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we

further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order,

that:

1) (i) (a)The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars,

including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment,

(b) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of

intangible assets.

(ii) The Property, Plant & Equipment have/ have been physically verified by the

management at reasonable intervals.

(iii) The title deeds of immovable properties shown in the financial statements

are held in the name of the company except the following properties.

Description

of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in

Name of Whether

Promoter

Director or

their relative or

employee Period held indicate range where appropriate Reason for

not being

held in

name of

company, Residencial

Property at

Ernakulam ? 32.66

Lakhs Mr. An kit Devidas Shah Yes, Held

in name of

director NA Note Residencial

Property at

Ahmedab

ad ? 196.10

Lakhs Mrs. Reema A

Shah Yes, Held

in name of

director NA

Note: These properties were acquired and accounted tor as tixed assets of the

company three years ago, but due to an administrative oversight, the

ownership documentation was not aligned with the companys records. The

management has now initiated the process to transfer the legal ownership of

these properties into the companys name to reflect the correct ownership

status.

(iv) The company has revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible

assets or both during the year.

(v) No proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding

benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and

rules made thereunder and the details have been appropriately discldssfd G

in the financial statements. f/4"y

2) (i) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by

management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management

is appropriate. The aggregate of discrepancies of 10% or more in each class of

inventory noticed have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(ii) The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with

banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the company.

3) (i) The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security

granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to

companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties.

4) The company has not given any loans or guarantees/made any investments

within the meaning of sections 185 & 186 of The Companies Act, 2013.

5) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Section

73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act,2013.

6) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records

under Section 1 48(1) of the Act, for any of the products manufactured by the

company.

7) (i) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues with

appropriate authorities.

(ii) According to records of the company, there are no statutory dues

which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the

following:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax Service Tax Service Tax: Rs. 26,77,94,999/- CENVAT: Rs. 11,55,88.870/- April 2012 to June 2017 Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence-Rajkot However, the same has been transferred to callbook vide letter No. 2020076WX00009J3D1E dated 24-07-2020.

8) There are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be

surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under

the Income Tax Act, 1961;

9) (i) The company has not defaulted in any repayment of dues to any financial

institution or bank or debenture holders.

(ii) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank

or financial institution or other lender.

(iii) The term loans have been utilised for the purposes for which they were

obtained.

(iv) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term

purposes.

(v) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on

account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or

joint ventures.

(vi) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of

securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) (i) The company has not made any initial public offer during the year.

(ii) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement

of shares/debentures during the year.

11) (i) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and

explanations given to us by the management, we report that no fraud by

the company or on the company by its officers/employees have not been

noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(ii) whether any report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the

Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed

under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the

Central Government.

(iii) whether the auditor has not considered whistle-blower complaints, if any,

received during the year by the Company.

12) The transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with section

177 & 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in

the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

13) (i) The company is not required to conduct an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

14) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or

persons connected with directors, during the year.

15) (i) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-1A of

The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(ii) whether the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial

or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration

(CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India

Act 1934.

(iii) whether the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined

under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India? NA

(iv) Whether the Group has more than one CIC as part of the Group. NA

16) The company has not incurred cash losses.

17) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

18) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization

of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information

accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board

of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material

uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable

of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they

fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

19) (i) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred

unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act

within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in

compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said

Act. - NA

(ii) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred any

amount remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies

Act to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of

section 135 of the said Act. - NA

20) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the

Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies

included in the consolidated financial statements.

21) In the case of a Nidhi Company, the following points should also be considered:

(i) Whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned

Funds to Deposits in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability. NA

(ii) whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining ten per cent unencumbered

term deposits as specified in the Nidhi Rules, 2014 to meet out the liability;

NA

(iii) whether there has been any default in payment of interest on deposits

or repayment thereof for any period and if so, the details thereof

NA

For, Ravi Sachdev & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: T42982W