Neptune Logitek Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

0
(0%)

NEPTUNE LOGITEK LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

34,892.25

70.9639,323.57191.341.531,266.491,428.95

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,202.7

27.2318,755.18168.470.753,202.88463.8

Nava Ltd

NAVA

516.85

32.7714,626.92156.461.55439.48132.26

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

204.45

14.693,049.7127.14.883,540.6461.3

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

BALMLAWRIE

176.7

12.553,021.6448.484.81629.9286.95

