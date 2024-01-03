iifl-logo

Neptune Logitek Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neptune Logitek Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.05

9.97

9.87

7.82

Net Worth

11.05

10.97

10.87

8.82

Minority Interest

Debt

38.2

19.66

13.81

18.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

49.25

30.65

24.68

27.56

Fixed Assets

27.01

14.89

12.31

10.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.09

3.8

4.42

0.69

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0

0.05

0.09

Networking Capital

19.91

11.85

7.79

16.48

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

40.14

34.41

30.46

35.89

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.97

6.45

5.45

5.35

Sundry Creditors

-23.48

-25.75

-25.65

-21.94

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.72

-3.26

-2.47

-2.82

Cash

0.11

0.1

0.11

0.08

Total Assets

49.25

30.64

24.68

27.57

Neptune Logitek Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Neptune Logitek Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.