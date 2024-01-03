Neptune Logitek Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.05
9.97
9.87
7.82
Net Worth
11.05
10.97
10.87
8.82
Minority Interest
Debt
38.2
19.66
13.81
18.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.25
30.65
24.68
27.56
Fixed Assets
27.01
14.89
12.31
10.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.09
3.8
4.42
0.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0
0.05
0.09
Networking Capital
19.91
11.85
7.79
16.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
40.14
34.41
30.46
35.89
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.97
6.45
5.45
5.35
Sundry Creditors
-23.48
-25.75
-25.65
-21.94
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-3.26
-2.47
-2.82
Cash
0.11
0.1
0.11
0.08
Total Assets
49.25
30.64
24.68
27.57
