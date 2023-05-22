The Member of

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 3Is March, 2023 the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Opinion

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023 and its Loss and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

4. Kev Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Nil -

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing & detecting fraud & other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

6. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and. based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with the relevant ethical regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal & regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

8. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flows Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31s March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financials control over financial reporting of the company

and the operative effectiveness of such controls, the same is not applicable for the current financial year. ^====55^

g) With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year. Hence the compliance in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act is not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. As per the management representation we report,

a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

b) no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding that the such company shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) by the management contain any material mis-statement.

i) Since the company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act does not arise.

For and on behalf of B. L. Dasharda & Associates Chartered Accountants \F.R. No.: FH615W

SushanfMehta Partner

M.No. : 112489

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 22nd May 2023

UDIN No: 23112489BGVKSF3653

ANNEXURE I TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 7 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements"

section of our report of even date)

1 a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details

and situation of property plant & equipments and intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, property plant & equipment and Intangible assets has been physically verified by the management during the year in a phased manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not own any immovable property. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its plant & equipment. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) There has been no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, hence the provisions of Clause 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

2 a) The Inventories were physically verified by the management during the year except songs and

Films yet to be released since they are lying with third parties. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of the above stocks followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

c) As explained to us, the discrepancies between the physical stocks and the book stocks were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

d) During the year the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, hence the provision of Clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to subsidiaries, joint venture and associates. The company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or secured or unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties. Hence paragraphs (a), (b) ,(c), (d) (e) & (f) of Clause 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no loans, investments, guarantees and security to which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable. Hence Clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposit within the meaning of Section 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder to the extent notified. Hence Clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148 (1) of the Act.

7. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory

dues including Custom Duty, Income Tax, Cess, GST and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited in time with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed statutory dues payable at the year end for a year of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues outstanding referred to in sub-clause (a) as may be applicable as at 31st March 2023, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on the procedures carried out during the course of our audit, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account, and which have been surrendered or disclosed as Income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. During the year Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Hence paragraphs (a) & (b) of Clause 3 (x) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

11. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) There has been no report filed under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Act by the auditors as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) There were no complaints raised during the year under audit by any whistle blower.

12. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence the provisions of Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Act and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

14. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of the Act.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence the provisions of Clause 3 (xv) the Order is not applicable to the Company

16. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has incurred cash losses during the current financial year of Rs. 1.67 lakhs and in the immediately preceding financial year of Rs. 20.73 lakhs.

18. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditor during the year. Hence the provision of clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date based on the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company was not required to spend any amount under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as prescribed under Section 135 of the Act.

For and on behalf of B. L. Dasharda & Associates Chartered Accountants g^F.R. No.: 1*2615W

xr SushanCMehta Partner

M.No.: 112489

Place: Mumbai

Dated: 22nd May 2023

UDIN No: 23112489BGVKSF3653