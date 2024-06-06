Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
780.45
|16.4
|30,756.33
|398.77
|2.18
|927.12
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,447.45
|0
|14,204.65
|-134.1
|0
|1,198.4
|748.03
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
146.5
|28.9
|14,071.61
|84.18
|0.68
|2,029.07
|104.17
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
522.45
|49.66
|10,083.78
|61.78
|0.76
|238.44
|70.02
TV18 Broadcast Ltd
TV18BRDCST
43.36
|481.78
|7,433.47
|27.68
|0
|461.19
|18.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.