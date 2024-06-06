iifl-logo-icon 1


Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Peer Comparison

33
(4.76%)
Jun 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

NET PIX SHORTS DIGITAL MEDIA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

780.45

16.430,756.33398.772.18927.12262.71

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,447.45

014,204.65-134.101,198.4748.03

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

146.5

28.914,071.6184.180.682,029.07104.17

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

522.45

49.6610,083.7861.780.76238.4470.02

TV18 Broadcast Ltd

TV18BRDCST

43.36

481.787,433.4727.680461.1918.25

