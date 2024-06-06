iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33
(4.76%)
Jun 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

0.26

0.18

yoy growth (%)

44.18

Raw materials

0.7

4.11

As % of sales

265.76

2,241.17

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.09

As % of sales

24.21

50.81

Other costs

-1.25

-4.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

474.21

2,253.43

Operating profit

-0.35

0.06

OPM

-132.65

36.92

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0.03

0

Profit before tax

-0.38

0.03

Taxes

0.09

0

Tax rate

-24.7

-25.24

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.28

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-0.28

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-1,356.3

NPM

-108.2

12.41

Net Pix Shorts : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.