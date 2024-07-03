Summary

The Company was incorporated on June 20th, 2019 as a Public Limited Company under the name Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The business was originally being run as a Proprietorship named M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital. Further, the business takeover of M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital by the Proprietor Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was effected along with the Incorporation of Company such that the Promoter, Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was allotted 16,00,000 Equity Shares in lieu of his proprietor capital through the Companys first Memorandum.The Company is a technology based content provider with in-house capabilities for film production. The Company is engaged in business of online digital media creation, publishing of short films and entertainment content on various digital online portals and OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms. The objective is to offer a platform for enabling digital online entertainment by creating and / or procuring short content in order to make platform a preferred choice for short content audiences. Net Pix started its online content distribution through internationally renowned YouTube portal and its channel, Net Pix Shorts went live on January 08, 2018. Currently, the Company have released 10 titles (short films) consisting of 12 videos on its YouTube channel aggregating to 154.94 minutes of content, which has received approximately 314.68 lakhs aggregate views

Read More