Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Share Price

33
(4.76%)
Jun 6, 2024

  • Open33
  • Day's High33
  • 52 Wk High35.5
  • Prev. Close31.5
  • Day's Low33
  • 52 Wk Low 30
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E275
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.43
  • EPS0.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.56
  • Div. Yield0
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

33

Prev. Close

31.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1.32

Day's High

33

Day's Low

33

52 Week's High

35.5

52 Week's Low

30

Book Value

18.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.56

P/E

275

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2023

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.87%

Non-Promoter- 28.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

1.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.66

2.7

2.94

0.02

Net Worth

5.86

5.9

6.14

1.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

0.26

0.18

yoy growth (%)

44.18

Raw materials

0.7

4.11

As % of sales

265.76

2,241.17

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

-0.38

0.03

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.03

Tax paid

0.09

0

Working capital

1.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.18

Op profit growth

-617.93

EBIT growth

-1,303.95

Net profit growth

-1,356.3

No Record Found

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

780.45

16.430,756.33398.772.18927.12262.71

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,447.45

014,204.65-134.101,198.4748.03

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

146.5

28.914,071.6184.180.682,029.07104.17

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

522.45

49.6610,083.7861.780.76238.4470.02

TV18 Broadcast Ltd

TV18BRDCST

43.36

481.787,433.4727.680461.1918.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Danish Zakaria Aghadi

Independent Director

Rahul Dayama

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nazish Furniturewala

Independent Director

Sony Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saloni Kachhawaha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on June 20th, 2019 as a Public Limited Company under the name Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The business was originally being run as a Proprietorship named M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital. Further, the business takeover of M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital by the Proprietor Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was effected along with the Incorporation of Company such that the Promoter, Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was allotted 16,00,000 Equity Shares in lieu of his proprietor capital through the Companys first Memorandum.The Company is a technology based content provider with in-house capabilities for film production. The Company is engaged in business of online digital media creation, publishing of short films and entertainment content on various digital online portals and OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms. The objective is to offer a platform for enabling digital online entertainment by creating and / or procuring short content in order to make platform a preferred choice for short content audiences. Net Pix started its online content distribution through internationally renowned YouTube portal and its channel, Net Pix Shorts went live on January 08, 2018. Currently, the Company have released 10 titles (short films) consisting of 12 videos on its YouTube channel aggregating to 154.94 minutes of content, which has received approximately 314.68 lakhs aggregate views
Company FAQs

What is the Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd share price today?

The Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd is ₹10.56 Cr. as of 06 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd is 275 and 1.79 as of 06 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd is ₹30 and ₹35.5 as of 06 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd?

Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.89%, 3 Years at 2.72%, 1 Year at -2.08%, 6 Month at 10.00%, 3 Month at 4.76% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.13 %

