SectorEntertainment
Open₹33
Prev. Close₹31.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹33
Day's Low₹33
52 Week's High₹35.5
52 Week's Low₹30
Book Value₹18.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.56
P/E275
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
1.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.66
2.7
2.94
0.02
Net Worth
5.86
5.9
6.14
1.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
0.26
0.18
yoy growth (%)
44.18
Raw materials
0.7
4.11
As % of sales
265.76
2,241.17
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-0.38
0.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
0.09
0
Working capital
1.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.18
Op profit growth
-617.93
EBIT growth
-1,303.95
Net profit growth
-1,356.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
780.45
|16.4
|30,756.33
|398.77
|2.18
|927.12
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,447.45
|0
|14,204.65
|-134.1
|0
|1,198.4
|748.03
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
146.5
|28.9
|14,071.61
|84.18
|0.68
|2,029.07
|104.17
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
522.45
|49.66
|10,083.78
|61.78
|0.76
|238.44
|70.02
TV18 Broadcast Ltd
TV18BRDCST
43.36
|481.78
|7,433.47
|27.68
|0
|461.19
|18.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Danish Zakaria Aghadi
Independent Director
Rahul Dayama
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nazish Furniturewala
Independent Director
Sony Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saloni Kachhawaha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on June 20th, 2019 as a Public Limited Company under the name Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The business was originally being run as a Proprietorship named M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital. Further, the business takeover of M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital by the Proprietor Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was effected along with the Incorporation of Company such that the Promoter, Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was allotted 16,00,000 Equity Shares in lieu of his proprietor capital through the Companys first Memorandum.The Company is a technology based content provider with in-house capabilities for film production. The Company is engaged in business of online digital media creation, publishing of short films and entertainment content on various digital online portals and OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms. The objective is to offer a platform for enabling digital online entertainment by creating and / or procuring short content in order to make platform a preferred choice for short content audiences. Net Pix started its online content distribution through internationally renowned YouTube portal and its channel, Net Pix Shorts went live on January 08, 2018. Currently, the Company have released 10 titles (short films) consisting of 12 videos on its YouTube channel aggregating to 154.94 minutes of content, which has received approximately 314.68 lakhs aggregate views
Read More
The Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd is ₹10.56 Cr. as of 06 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd is 275 and 1.79 as of 06 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd is ₹30 and ₹35.5 as of 06 Jun ‘24
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.89%, 3 Years at 2.72%, 1 Year at -2.08%, 6 Month at 10.00%, 3 Month at 4.76% and 1 Month at N/I%.
