|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Audited Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Please find attached outcome of board meeting of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited.
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2023
|9 Dec 2023
|Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2023
|3 Nov 2023
|Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 11th November 2023 at 2:30 PM at 1402 Z A Towers Zohra Aghadi Yari Road Versova Andheri West Mumbai - 400061 inter-alia to discuss and approve among other items the Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30 2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For Half Year Ended September 30, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023) Please find attached revised financial result for the half year ended on September 30, 2023 for your reference and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.