Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Board Meeting

33
(4.76%)
Jun 6, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Net Pix Shorts CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Audited Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March 2024
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Please find attached outcome of board meeting of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited.
Board Meeting9 Dec 20239 Dec 2023
Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance officer.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20233 Nov 2023
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 11th November 2023 at 2:30 PM at 1402 Z A Towers Zohra Aghadi Yari Road Versova Andheri West Mumbai - 400061 inter-alia to discuss and approve among other items the Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30 2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For Half Year Ended September 30, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023) Please find attached revised financial result for the half year ended on September 30, 2023 for your reference and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023)

