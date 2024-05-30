Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 11th November 2023 at 2:30 PM at 1402 Z A Towers Zohra Aghadi Yari Road Versova Andheri West Mumbai - 400061 inter-alia to discuss and approve among other items the Unaudited Financial Results for Half Year ended September 30 2023. Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For Half Year Ended September 30, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023) Please find attached revised financial result for the half year ended on September 30, 2023 for your reference and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023)