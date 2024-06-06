Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
-0.38
0.03
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
0.09
0
Working capital
1.66
Other operating items
Operating
1.3
Capital expenditure
0
Free cash flow
1.3
Equity raised
4.84
Investing
0
Financing
2.74
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
8.89
