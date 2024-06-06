Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY:

The summary of the financial performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 and the previous financial year ended March 31, 2021 is given below:

Particulars 31st March, 2022 31st March, 2021 Total Income 4766806 3037880 Less: Expenditure 7650981 6842173 Profit (Loss) Before Depreciation -3210725 -4463813 Less: Depreciation 326550 659520 Profit (Loss) Before Tax -2884175 -3804293 Prior year adjustments 0.00 21330 Provision for Current Tax 0.00 0.00 Provision for Deferred Tax -484460 -961239 Net Loss / Profit after Tax -2399715 -2864384 Earnings Per Share (FV of Rs. 10/- per share) 1. Basic (0.75) (0.90) 2. Diluted (0.75) (1.10)

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

The Company has incurred loss of Rs. (2399715) after providing for tax as against profit of Rs. (2864384) in the previous year.

3. CASH FLOW AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

As required under regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Cash Flow Statement forms part of Annual Report.

4. MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 (the "Amended Listing Regulations"), is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

5. HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company has established an organization structure that is agile and focused on delivering business results. With regular communication and sustained efforts, it is ensuring that employees are aligned on common objectives and have the right information on business evolution.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS:

Statements in this Annual Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.