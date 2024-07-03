Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated on June 20th, 2019 as a Public Limited Company under the name Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Limited under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The business was originally being run as a Proprietorship named M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital. Further, the business takeover of M/s. First Step Entertainment Capital by the Proprietor Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was effected along with the Incorporation of Company such that the Promoter, Mr. Danish Zakaria Aghadi was allotted 16,00,000 Equity Shares in lieu of his proprietor capital through the Companys first Memorandum.The Company is a technology based content provider with in-house capabilities for film production. The Company is engaged in business of online digital media creation, publishing of short films and entertainment content on various digital online portals and OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms. The objective is to offer a platform for enabling digital online entertainment by creating and / or procuring short content in order to make platform a preferred choice for short content audiences. Net Pix started its online content distribution through internationally renowned YouTube portal and its channel, Net Pix Shorts went live on January 08, 2018. Currently, the Company have released 10 titles (short films) consisting of 12 videos on its YouTube channel aggregating to 154.94 minutes of content, which has received approximately 314.68 lakhs aggregate views on November 06, 2020. The Company also received the Silver Creator Award from YouTube for crossing 1,00,000 subscribers and currently, is having approximately 2.46 lakhs subscribers to its channel. The Company have 8 short films as well which are under production aggregating to approx. 155.84 minutes of content. Apart from this, some of the videos are uploaded on various other digital online portals like Hungama Play, Sony Liv, MX Player, Shorts TV and Hotstar, either directly or through its media partners.The Company have recently launched a dedicated own music channel in the name and style of Net Pix Raw Music on YouTube which went Live on August 14, 2020. With this channel, the Company has undertaken to embrace all the content made by the budding artists with open arms and no biases, except for quality of the content. The idea behind the music channel is to invite new and young musicians to showcase their talents on a global platform, wherein, the Company offer them an online platform through its channel partners and OTT platform arrangements. As a newly launched channel, the Company have uploaded 9 music videos aggregating to 33.45 minutes of content and are currently in process to add more music content to this channel. These 9 titles in this channel have received an aggregate of 7.87 lakhs views on 06th November 2020. Having recently launched the channel, the Company has more than 1,700 subscribers on Net Pix Raw Music. This music channel provides an open platform for offering budding talents who are given an opportunity to display their content of songs and music videos made with fresh ideas and ambitions.The Company have a writer lounge, where it invite professional and potential writers who are members of the Screenwriters Association and they can use this lounge at free of cost. The idea of writer lounge is to help the writers of all ages and genres to come, sit and write freely. A writer can pitch his /her idea/ stories to the viewers and if they like them, the Company adopt these stories and help them to be produced under its banner.The Company manage talent in the form of bringing the various agencies of pre-production, production and post-production undera single roof to jointly create the content, which they can then upload on the online digital portals and on various OTT platforms. The various entities involved in the process of developing the content include Director, Assistant Directors, Director of Photography, Casting Directors, Actors, etc. The Company capitalize on the new talent to enable to create a cost effective content which can be suitably monetized to compensate new professionals and at the same time provide them with a platform to show-case their abilities to the outside world. Besides its own production, the Company also could acquire various short films / content made by 3 parties and then release them under its banner on various online platforms. The important aspect for any content acquisition is that the story and the execution should meet the internal standards and it should be in sync with basic ideology, i.e. the film should provide a social message. These contents are generally purchased on certain credit to assess the acceptability with the viewers.The completed short films are ready for is the uploading on to the online digital and OTT platforms including social media, which include portals like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to name a few. The Company generally have dedicated channels and finalizes a marketing plan for its films. These include teasers, trailers, promotional events, direct marketing to target audience, etc. The Company then finalizes a suitable time of the release for the video such that maximum views are recorded. Marketing also includes licensing content on a non-exclusive basis to various production houses, who in turn publish the same to OTT platforms where they have tie-ups thus spreading the reach of Companys content. Once the videos are complete, they are uploaded on the online digital portals and OTT platforms, with which, the Company have tie-ups, for public viewing. These portals have a count of no. of views which enable the viewers to see the success of videos and serve as a means of determining its revenue from such videos on each platform. Apart from this, the Company utilize the views of various videos to determine the type of videos that should be concentrated on in the future.The Company have currently entered into a licence agreement for international distribution of 6 videos- Sameera, Framed, My Mother is a Liar, The Story of A Character - Kirdaar, Blossom and New Born Mother in the South Asian region. Some of the times these contents are even licensed / hosted as a bundle or that they may be used with inter-linkages. Further, in certain cases, the Company generate revenue from outright sale of a short film for a one time lump sum payment in lieu of absolute transfer of assignment of such short film.Further, as part of growth strategy, Company is in the process of developing its own digital application - App, for Mobiles, PCs and other devices, where it can upload videos and music. This App intended will be in line with the various online digital media platforms like Hunagma Play, Alt-Balaji, Zee5, Voot, etc. For film making, Company follows the five step processes which are Concept and Development, Talent Management, Acquisition of Content, Distribution & Marketing and Upload of Short Films.The Company face competition from both organized and unorganized players in the market. Its main competitors are other organized companies in these segments. The Company compete under the name and style Net Pix Shorts. Amongst the players, it consider Pocket Films, TVF, Dice Media, SIT, Excel Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms, Ding Entertainment and many more as major competitors in the business. In January 2020, the Company received Filmfare Nominations for short film - New Born MotherIn May 2020, the Company released its13th short film amid the lockdown.In August 2020, the Company launched its own YouTube Music Channel by the name and style of Net Pix Raw Music.During the Financial Year 2021, the Company made an allotment of 7,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium ofRs. 20/- amounting Rs. 2,10,00,000 on 25th August 2020.During the Financial Year 2021, the Company made an allotment of 9,00,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium ofRs. 20/- amounting Rs. 2,70,00,000/- on 26th November 2020.