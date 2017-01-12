New Heaven Chemicals & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.16
5.16
5.16
5.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.85
-10.74
-23.51
-21.29
Net Worth
-5.69
-5.58
-18.35
-16.13
Minority Interest
Debt
8.89
8.81
21.62
21.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.2
3.23
3.27
5.33
Fixed Assets
0.27
0.29
0.32
1.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.95
2.95
2.95
2.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.73
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
3.21
3.23
3.27
5.33
No Record Found
