New Heaven Chemicals & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

8
(0.00%)
Jan 12, 2017|01:32:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR New Heaven Chemicals & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.16

5.16

5.16

5.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.85

-10.74

-23.51

-21.29

Net Worth

-5.69

-5.58

-18.35

-16.13

Minority Interest

Debt

8.89

8.81

21.62

21.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.2

3.23

3.27

5.33

Fixed Assets

0.27

0.29

0.32

1.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.95

2.95

2.95

2.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0.72

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.73

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

3.21

3.23

3.27

5.33

