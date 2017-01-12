New Heaven Chemicals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.14
-0.24
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
-0.18
-0.29
-0.18
Capital expenditure
-0.02
-1.14
-1.55
0
Free cash flow
-0.13
-1.32
-1.84
-0.18
Equity raised
-21.48
-34.1
-43.07
-42.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.08
3.89
16.5
16.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-21.54
-31.54
-28.42
-26.25
