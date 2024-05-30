To the Members of Newlight Apparels Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Newlight Apparels Limited("the Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the statement of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (Including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We draw attention on following matters

1 The Companys trade receivable of Rs 532.81 (Rs in Lacs) out of Rs 311.33 (Rs in Lacs) which pending for collection from long time and Further during the period managements has regular follow up has been taken for collection of such amount.

2 The Companys trade payable of Rs 361.26 (Rs in Lacs) out of Rs 57.54 (Rs in Lacs) is pending for payment from long time.

3 Due to discrepancy with bank company has not pay timely EMI, Outstanding dues for Rs 1.40 (Rs. in Lacs) till March 2024.

The nature of matter stated above are such that effect to the same over financial statement cannot be stated.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter/Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicate in our report. We do not express a separate opinion on this matter.

Description of Key Audit Matters Auditors response Receivables Balance confirmations On test check basis, we have identified certain instance of discrepancies in the transactions/balances as per the books of companies with those as received by through balance confirmations directly from trade receivables, trade receivable including difference in withholding taxes, we have been informed by the management that the same are under reconciliation, the impact of which may be accounted for in the year of reconciliation. Interest due to MSME supplier and disclosures required under section 22 of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act 2006 On test check basis, during the our audit procedures, Company is in process of reconcile and in the process of identification of MSEs out of various trade payable, though in absence of complete records payment to MSEs is not ascertainable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the companys annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements .

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

•Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, (hereinafter referred to as the Order), we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and except for matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) Excepts for possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and loss, Statement of changes in equity and statement of cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Excepts for possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

( e) The matters described in the "basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph above, in our opinion, may have on adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with respect to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) In our opinion the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024 has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the act.

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us,

i. The Company has disclosed pending litigation on its financial position in its Financial statement. (Refer Note 29) to financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of fund) by the Company

to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi) Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the Company has used accounting

software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per proviso 3(1) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023 reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the Statutory Requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For NGMKS & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 024492N Nitin Goyal Partner Membership No 517698 Place : New Delhi Date:30.05.2024 UDIN: 24517698BKHHRR7653

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in our report of even date to the members of Newlight Apparels Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

(a) (A) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets so clause 3 (i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable interval having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancy was noticed on such verification as compared to book records.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company does not held any immovable properties in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant & equipment (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e ) Accordingly to the information and explanation given to us, and to the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, there are no pending proceeding initated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of inventory

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory except goods in transit has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and discrepancies notices on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not in excess of 5% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupee, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

(iii) In respect of investments made, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances

in the nature of loan:

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, sub clauses (a), (b) & (c) of paragraph 3(iii) the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Compliance of section 185 and 186:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments of the company. Further, the company has not given any guarantee or security; accordingly, to this extent paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) Public Deposits:

In terms of the books and records examined by us, we state that the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public in terms of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) Cost Records:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) Statutory Dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us, we state that the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, GST, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable. There are no outstanding statutory dues for more than six months from the date they became payable as on 31st March 2024, except.

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Date of Payment Income Tax 1961 Income Tax 38.97 AY 2018-19 Appeal pending with CIT(A) Income Tax 1961 Income Tax 16.48 AY 1998-99 Partial demand paid 1.42 Lakhs, Sales Tax,Delhi Sales Tax 18.43 Various Years Appeal Filed Value added tax, Delhi Dvat 1.02 Various years Appeal filed GST Delhi 3.05 2018-19 Appeal Filed in higher authorities

(b) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that there are no dues of income tax or sale tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except disclosed as under:

(viii) Undisclosed Income:

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) Borrowings

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, the company has defaulted in timely repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution and bank. In some month company has delayed payment of EMI.

There is some one time settlement has been done in past years but satisfaction of charge is pending with Registrar of Companies.

(x) Issue of securities

a) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year the Company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Company Act, 2013 have been complied with and the fund raised have been used for the purposes for which the fund were raised.

(xi) Fraud:

(a) To the best of our knowledge, and information and explanations given by the management, we report that, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 (as prescribed) under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c ) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) Nidhi Company:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, the company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) Related Parties

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 & 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 2024.

(xv) Non- cash transactions

In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of audit, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(xvii) Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the Company has incurred cash losses immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) Ability to pay liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company may capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) CSR Unspent Amount

Average Net profit for the three immediately preceding financial years, as per Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013("Act") is nil. Accordingly, company was not required to spend any amount on CSR activities as per Section 135 of the Act in the current and previous year. Hence clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) Qualification or adverse remarks in the Financial Statements:

The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements, accordingly no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For NGMKS & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 024492N Nitin Goyal Partner M No 517698 Place: New Delhi Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24517698BKHHRR7653

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in our report of even date to the members of Newlight Apparels Limited on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Newlight Apparels Limited("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with respect to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with respect to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with respect to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial control with respect to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial control with respect to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with respect to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with respect to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with respect to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with respect to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with respect to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with respect to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with respect to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with respect to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with respect to financial statements and such internal financial controls with respect to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal controls with respect to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.