Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹10.69
Prev. Close₹11.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹10.69
Day's Low₹10.69
52 Week's High₹14.12
52 Week's Low₹1.5
Book Value₹1.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)93.64
P/E125
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.41
2.2
2.2
2.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.11
-0.47
0.47
1.69
Net Worth
3.3
1.73
2.67
3.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.86
12.16
11.99
7.52
yoy growth (%)
63.23
1.45
59.49
3.94
Raw materials
-18.77
-10.9
-10.13
-5.95
As % of sales
94.52
89.59
84.47
79.13
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.47
-0.75
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.02
0.17
0.06
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.02
Working capital
1.11
2.8
0.45
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.23
1.45
59.49
3.94
Op profit growth
4.9
71.81
61.06
5.87
EBIT growth
13.5
47.42
133.73
29.93
Net profit growth
14.77
-85.36
201.66
43.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Gurcharan Makkad
Whole-time Director
Meetu Makkad
Independent Director
Sunil Grover
Independent Director
Rishita Sethi
Managing Director & CFO
Sandeep Makkad
Independent Director
Sudesh Katyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suneel Sahu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by New Light Apparels Ltd
Summary
New Light Apparels Ltd, promoted by Gurcharan Lal Makkad and Amrik Lal Makkad was incorporated in 1995. The company took over the running business of New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Works, the partnership concern of the Promoters. It is being headed by Gurcharan Lal Makkad as Chairman cum Managing Director. The company came out with a public issue of 17,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.75 cr in Jan.96, to meet its expansion plan.The Company is presently engaged into manufacture of socks with 59 machines in operation. The Company is pioneer in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a trendy range of Mens Wear, Ladies Wear, Girls Wear, Boys Wear, Unisex Wear & Kids Wear. Designed in line with on-going fashion trends, these apparels are used for contemporary designs, vibrant colors, soft texture, comfort fit, skin friendliness and shrinkage resistance. Their modernized facilities, latest machineries and capable human resources make the Company to achieve the target production with ease. The Company make exclusive gloves used in industries like Automobile Industry, Construction Industry, Shipping Industry, Engineering Industry, Electronics Industry and Packaging Industry. Their shirts collection is extensive and rich in design and colors. It make shirts that are trendy, stylish and comfortable to wear. It offer shirts in almost all kinds of fabric suitable for office and casual occasions. It has 100% cotton, Poly-viscose, Rayon, twill, gabar
Read More
The New Light Apparels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Light Apparels Ltd is ₹93.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of New Light Apparels Ltd is 125 and 7.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Light Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Light Apparels Ltd is ₹1.5 and ₹14.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
New Light Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.74%, 3 Years at 55.88%, 1 Year at 625.81%, 6 Month at 489.01%, 3 Month at 65.93% and 1 Month at -15.41%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.