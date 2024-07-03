iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

New Light Apparels Ltd Share Price

10.69
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.69
  • Day's High10.69
  • 52 Wk High14.12
  • Prev. Close11.25
  • Day's Low10.69
  • 52 Wk Low 1.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E125
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.59
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)93.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

New Light Apparels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

10.69

Prev. Close

11.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

10.69

Day's Low

10.69

52 Week's High

14.12

52 Week's Low

1.5

Book Value

1.59

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

93.64

P/E

125

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

New Light Apparels Ltd Corporate Action

1 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

New Light Apparels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

New Light Apparels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.68%

Non-Promoter- 1.11%

Institutions: 1.10%

Non-Institutions: 93.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

New Light Apparels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.41

2.2

2.2

2.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.11

-0.47

0.47

1.69

Net Worth

3.3

1.73

2.67

3.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.86

12.16

11.99

7.52

yoy growth (%)

63.23

1.45

59.49

3.94

Raw materials

-18.77

-10.9

-10.13

-5.95

As % of sales

94.52

89.59

84.47

79.13

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.47

-0.75

-0.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.02

0.17

0.06

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.03

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.02

Working capital

1.11

2.8

0.45

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.23

1.45

59.49

3.94

Op profit growth

4.9

71.81

61.06

5.87

EBIT growth

13.5

47.42

133.73

29.93

Net profit growth

14.77

-85.36

201.66

43.22

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

New Light Apparels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT New Light Apparels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Gurcharan Makkad

Whole-time Director

Meetu Makkad

Independent Director

Sunil Grover

Independent Director

Rishita Sethi

Managing Director & CFO

Sandeep Makkad

Independent Director

Sudesh Katyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suneel Sahu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by New Light Apparels Ltd

Summary

New Light Apparels Ltd, promoted by Gurcharan Lal Makkad and Amrik Lal Makkad was incorporated in 1995. The company took over the running business of New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Works, the partnership concern of the Promoters. It is being headed by Gurcharan Lal Makkad as Chairman cum Managing Director. The company came out with a public issue of 17,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.75 cr in Jan.96, to meet its expansion plan.The Company is presently engaged into manufacture of socks with 59 machines in operation. The Company is pioneer in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a trendy range of Mens Wear, Ladies Wear, Girls Wear, Boys Wear, Unisex Wear & Kids Wear. Designed in line with on-going fashion trends, these apparels are used for contemporary designs, vibrant colors, soft texture, comfort fit, skin friendliness and shrinkage resistance. Their modernized facilities, latest machineries and capable human resources make the Company to achieve the target production with ease. The Company make exclusive gloves used in industries like Automobile Industry, Construction Industry, Shipping Industry, Engineering Industry, Electronics Industry and Packaging Industry. Their shirts collection is extensive and rich in design and colors. It make shirts that are trendy, stylish and comfortable to wear. It offer shirts in almost all kinds of fabric suitable for office and casual occasions. It has 100% cotton, Poly-viscose, Rayon, twill, gabar
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the New Light Apparels Ltd share price today?

The New Light Apparels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of New Light Apparels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of New Light Apparels Ltd is ₹93.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of New Light Apparels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of New Light Apparels Ltd is 125 and 7.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of New Light Apparels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a New Light Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of New Light Apparels Ltd is ₹1.5 and ₹14.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of New Light Apparels Ltd?

New Light Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.74%, 3 Years at 55.88%, 1 Year at 625.81%, 6 Month at 489.01%, 3 Month at 65.93% and 1 Month at -15.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of New Light Apparels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of New Light Apparels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.69 %
Institutions - 1.10 %
Public - 93.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR New Light Apparels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.