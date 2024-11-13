Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 November 2024

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

Appointment of Mr. Suraj Parkash Goel (DIN: 10700506) as an Additional Director

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Allotment of equity shares by way of conversion of warrants. Clarification with respect to the date of the board meeting that is Tuesday, 22nd October, 2024. Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of share warrants issued by way of Preferential Allotment

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

Fund raising of an amount less than Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore only), through issuing Equity shares by way of Rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Consider The Stock Split (Sub-Division Of Equity Shares) Of Companys 01 (One) Equity Share Of Face Value Of Rs. 10/- Each Into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares Of Face Value Of Rs. 01/- Each.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held today at 28.08.2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Board of Directors meeting held on Monday July 08 2024 for the approval of incorporation of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 08, 2024, has approved the name apply for reservation of a Subsidiary Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 05.04.2024. Board meeting held on 05.04.2024 has allotted the further equity shares along with warrants.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2023

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024