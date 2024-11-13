iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

New Light Apparels Ltd Board Meeting

10.16
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

New Light Appare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting28 Oct 202429 Oct 2024
Appointment of Mr. Suraj Parkash Goel (DIN: 10700506) as an Additional Director
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of equity shares by way of conversion of warrants. Clarification with respect to the date of the board meeting that is Tuesday, 22nd October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024) Equity Shares allotted pursuant to conversion of share warrants issued by way of Preferential Allotment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of right issue (Right Issue) and to consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Fund raising of an amount less than Rs. 50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crore only), through issuing Equity shares by way of Rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 03.09.2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Consider The Stock Split (Sub-Division Of Equity Shares) Of Companys 01 (One) Equity Share Of Face Value Of Rs. 10/- Each Into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares Of Face Value Of Rs. 01/- Each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today at 28.08.2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday July 08 2024 for the approval of incorporation of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as amended, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., July 08, 2024, has approved the name apply for reservation of a Subsidiary Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Stock Exchange is hereby informed for the Board Meeting which is scheduled to be held on 05.04.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR), The Stock Exchange is hereby intimated that company vide its board meeting held on 05.04.2024 has allotted the further equity shares along with warrants. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On 31St December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202416 Jan 2024
New Light Apparels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Increase in the Authorized Share Capital and Consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association. However earlier same has been approved by the Shareholders in their last Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30 2023 but due to some unavoidable reasons we didnt take this matter in the meeting and now require consent of shareholders. b) Issuance of Equity shares pursuant to Section 42 62(1)(c and other related provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Outcome of BM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

New Light Appare: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR New Light Apparels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.