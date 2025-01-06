iifl-logo-icon 1
New Light Apparels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.69
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.86

12.16

11.99

7.52

yoy growth (%)

63.23

1.45

59.49

3.94

Raw materials

-18.77

-10.9

-10.13

-5.95

As % of sales

94.52

89.59

84.47

79.13

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.47

-0.75

-0.53

As % of sales

1.56

3.93

6.3

7.06

Other costs

-0.43

-0.45

-0.91

-0.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.16

3.76

7.61

12.21

Operating profit

0.34

0.32

0.19

0.11

OPM

1.74

2.7

1.59

1.58

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.03

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.23

0

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

0.02

0.02

0.17

0.06

Taxes

0

0

-0.04

-0.02

Tax rate

-25.54

-26.85

-27.37

-33.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.01

0.12

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.01

0.12

0.04

yoy growth (%)

14.77

-85.36

201.66

43.22

NPM

0.1

0.14

1.03

0.54

