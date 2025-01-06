Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.86
12.16
11.99
7.52
yoy growth (%)
63.23
1.45
59.49
3.94
Raw materials
-18.77
-10.9
-10.13
-5.95
As % of sales
94.52
89.59
84.47
79.13
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.47
-0.75
-0.53
As % of sales
1.56
3.93
6.3
7.06
Other costs
-0.43
-0.45
-0.91
-0.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.16
3.76
7.61
12.21
Operating profit
0.34
0.32
0.19
0.11
OPM
1.74
2.7
1.59
1.58
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.03
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.23
0
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
0.02
0.02
0.17
0.06
Taxes
0
0
-0.04
-0.02
Tax rate
-25.54
-26.85
-27.37
-33.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.01
0.12
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.01
0.12
0.04
yoy growth (%)
14.77
-85.36
201.66
43.22
NPM
0.1
0.14
1.03
0.54
