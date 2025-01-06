New Light Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.02
0.02
0.17
0.06
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.07
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.02
Working capital
1.11
2.8
0.45
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
1.07
2.74
0.53
0.21
Capital expenditure
-0.05
-0.01
-0.09
0
Free cash flow
1.02
2.73
0.43
0.21
Equity raised
3.32
3
1.41
1.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.66
3.35
0.52
0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.01
9.08
2.37
1.82
