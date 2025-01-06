iifl-logo-icon 1
New Light Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.69
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR New Light Apparels Ltd

New Light Appare FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.02

0.02

0.17

0.06

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.07

-0.03

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.02

Working capital

1.11

2.8

0.45

0.23

Other operating items

Operating

1.07

2.74

0.53

0.21

Capital expenditure

-0.05

-0.01

-0.09

0

Free cash flow

1.02

2.73

0.43

0.21

Equity raised

3.32

3

1.41

1.5

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

2.66

3.35

0.52

0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.01

9.08

2.37

1.82

