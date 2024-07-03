New Light Apparels Ltd Summary

New Light Apparels Ltd, promoted by Gurcharan Lal Makkad and Amrik Lal Makkad was incorporated in 1995. The company took over the running business of New Light Hosiery Manufacturing Works, the partnership concern of the Promoters. It is being headed by Gurcharan Lal Makkad as Chairman cum Managing Director. The company came out with a public issue of 17,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1.75 cr in Jan.96, to meet its expansion plan.The Company is presently engaged into manufacture of socks with 59 machines in operation. The Company is pioneer in manufacturing, exporting and supplying a trendy range of Mens Wear, Ladies Wear, Girls Wear, Boys Wear, Unisex Wear & Kids Wear. Designed in line with on-going fashion trends, these apparels are used for contemporary designs, vibrant colors, soft texture, comfort fit, skin friendliness and shrinkage resistance. Their modernized facilities, latest machineries and capable human resources make the Company to achieve the target production with ease. The Company make exclusive gloves used in industries like Automobile Industry, Construction Industry, Shipping Industry, Engineering Industry, Electronics Industry and Packaging Industry. Their shirts collection is extensive and rich in design and colors. It make shirts that are trendy, stylish and comfortable to wear. It offer shirts in almost all kinds of fabric suitable for office and casual occasions. It has 100% cotton, Poly-viscose, Rayon, twill, gabardine, polyester and linen based trousers and chinos to enhance style and look at office and outdoors.