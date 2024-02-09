Outcome of BM As Attached In terms of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Pursuant to Clause 42(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, the 27th day of February, 2024 to Tuesday, the 05th day of March, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of first (1s) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) (01/2023-24) of the Company. The cut-off date for determining the list of member eligible E-votingfor the EGM isfixed for Tuesday, the 27th day of February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)