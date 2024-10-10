Board Meeting Outcome for Consider The Stock Split (Sub-Division Of Equity Shares) Of Companys 01 (One) Equity Share Of Face Value Of Rs. 10/- Each Into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares Of Face Value Of Rs. 01/- Each. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NEW LIGHT APPARELS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NEW LIGHT APPARELS LTD (540243) RECORD DATE 10/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten equity shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/10/2024 DR-733/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE835U01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.10.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20241004-17 dated October 04, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code NEW LIGHT APPARELS LTD (540243) New ISIN No. INE835U01027 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-10-2024 (DR- 733/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.10.2024