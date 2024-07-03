Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd (formerly known Nexus Commodities and Technologies Ltd) was incorporated in 1992. The Company is engaged into trading of medical essentials. Prior to this, it was promoted by a group of technocrats to manufacture and market premium consumer durables and domestic appliances. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.96 to part-finance the project.
