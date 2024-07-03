iifl-logo-icon 1
Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd Share Price

23.15
(-4.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open24
  • Day's High24.48
  • 52 Wk High29.28
  • Prev. Close24.35
  • Day's Low23.14
  • 52 Wk Low 10.43
  • Turnover (lac)2.49
  • P/E33.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.57
  • EPS0.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.67
  • Div. Yield0
Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

24

Prev. Close

24.35

Turnover(Lac.)

2.49

Day's High

24.48

Day's Low

23.14

52 Week's High

29.28

52 Week's Low

10.43

Book Value

1.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.67

P/E

33.36

EPS

0.73

Divi. Yield

0

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.73%

Non-Promoter- 81.26%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.47

5.47

5.47

5.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.91

-5.12

-5.29

-5.58

Net Worth

0.56

0.35

0.18

-0.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.74

1.73

0.97

0.3

yoy growth (%)

116.19

77

221.18

-7.58

Raw materials

-1.02

-0.77

-0.96

-0.28

As % of sales

27.36

45.02

98.35

93.57

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.14

-0.22

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.17

0.07

-0.32

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.1

-0.32

-0.36

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

116.19

77

221.18

-7.58

Op profit growth

125.2

-119.15

103.49

-351.82

EBIT growth

140.25

-122.1

68.78

-364.53

Net profit growth

-102.9

1,524.06

69.38

-492.55

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ram Swaroop Mahadev Joshi

Executive Director

Pawan Choudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Sodhani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avinash Kumar Ardawatia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Kailash Bhageria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monika Choudhary

Independent Director

Surya Kant Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd

Summary

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd (formerly known Nexus Commodities and Technologies Ltd) was incorporated in 1992. The Company is engaged into trading of medical essentials. Prior to this, it was promoted by a group of technocrats to manufacture and market premium consumer durables and domestic appliances. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.96 to part-finance the project.
Company FAQs

What is the Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd share price today?

The Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd is ₹12.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd is 33.36 and 15.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd is ₹10.43 and ₹29.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd?

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.96%, 3 Years at 113.56%, 1 Year at 119.37%, 6 Month at 62.66%, 3 Month at 26.43% and 1 Month at 3.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.73 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.27 %

