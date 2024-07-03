Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹24
Prev. Close₹24.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.49
Day's High₹24.48
Day's Low₹23.14
52 Week's High₹29.28
52 Week's Low₹10.43
Book Value₹1.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.67
P/E33.36
EPS0.73
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.47
5.47
5.47
5.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.91
-5.12
-5.29
-5.58
Net Worth
0.56
0.35
0.18
-0.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.74
1.73
0.97
0.3
yoy growth (%)
116.19
77
221.18
-7.58
Raw materials
-1.02
-0.77
-0.96
-0.28
As % of sales
27.36
45.02
98.35
93.57
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.14
-0.22
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.07
-0.32
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.1
-0.32
-0.36
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
116.19
77
221.18
-7.58
Op profit growth
125.2
-119.15
103.49
-351.82
EBIT growth
140.25
-122.1
68.78
-364.53
Net profit growth
-102.9
1,524.06
69.38
-492.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ram Swaroop Mahadev Joshi
Executive Director
Pawan Choudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Sodhani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avinash Kumar Ardawatia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Kailash Bhageria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monika Choudhary
Independent Director
Surya Kant Modi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd
Summary
Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd (formerly known Nexus Commodities and Technologies Ltd) was incorporated in 1992. The Company is engaged into trading of medical essentials. Prior to this, it was promoted by a group of technocrats to manufacture and market premium consumer durables and domestic appliances. The company came out with a public issue in Aug.96 to part-finance the project.
Read More
The Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd is ₹12.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd is 33.36 and 15.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd is ₹10.43 and ₹29.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.96%, 3 Years at 113.56%, 1 Year at 119.37%, 6 Month at 62.66%, 3 Month at 26.43% and 1 Month at 3.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.