Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Nexus Surgical And Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Nexus Surgical And Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

Nexus Surgical And Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report alongwith annexures on the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To fix the date and time of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to approve the notice thereof; 3. To fix the dates of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book for the purpose of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To fix the cut-off date for e-voting for the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. To appoint Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process for the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company; 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Nexus Surgical And Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24; 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. has appointed Mr. Surya Kant Modi (holding DIN 10647013) as an Additional Director - Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th May, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. , has appointed Mr. Ashish Durgaprasad Mishra (holding DIN 10014935) as an Additional Director - Non-Executive Professional Director of the Company w.e.f 30th May, 2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 Appointment of M/s. Abhilasha Chaudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 by the Board of Directors of the Company on Thursday, 30th May, 2024. Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024