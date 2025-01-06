Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.17
0.07
-0.32
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.1
-0.32
-0.36
0
Other operating items
Operating
0.25
-0.26
-0.68
-0.18
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.25
-0.26
-0.68
-0.18
Equity raised
-11.46
-0.76
0
0.36
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.05
0.54
0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.21
-0.98
-0.15
0.55
