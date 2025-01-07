iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.29
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.74

1.73

0.97

0.3

yoy growth (%)

116.19

77

221.18

-7.58

Raw materials

-1.02

-0.77

-0.96

-0.28

As % of sales

27.36

45.02

98.35

93.57

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.14

-0.22

-0.07

As % of sales

8.52

8.41

22.77

25.49

Other costs

-2.23

-0.73

-0.17

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

59.71

42.33

17.85

42.46

Operating profit

0.16

0.07

-0.38

-0.18

OPM

4.39

4.21

-38.98

-61.53

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.06

0

Profit before tax

0.17

0.07

-0.32

-0.19

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

-9.62

-22.95

1.64

1.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.05

-0.32

-0.19

Exceptional items

0

-5.35

0

0

Net profit

0.15

-5.29

-0.32

-0.19

yoy growth (%)

-102.9

1,524.06

69.38

-492.55

NPM

4.11

-305.79

-33.32

-63.19

Nexus Surgical : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.