|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.74
1.73
0.97
0.3
yoy growth (%)
116.19
77
221.18
-7.58
Raw materials
-1.02
-0.77
-0.96
-0.28
As % of sales
27.36
45.02
98.35
93.57
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.14
-0.22
-0.07
As % of sales
8.52
8.41
22.77
25.49
Other costs
-2.23
-0.73
-0.17
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
59.71
42.33
17.85
42.46
Operating profit
0.16
0.07
-0.38
-0.18
OPM
4.39
4.21
-38.98
-61.53
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.06
0
Profit before tax
0.17
0.07
-0.32
-0.19
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
-9.62
-22.95
1.64
1.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.05
-0.32
-0.19
Exceptional items
0
-5.35
0
0
Net profit
0.15
-5.29
-0.32
-0.19
yoy growth (%)
-102.9
1,524.06
69.38
-492.55
NPM
4.11
-305.79
-33.32
-63.19
