Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd Balance Sheet

23.96
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:41:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.47

5.47

5.47

5.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.91

-5.12

-5.29

-5.58

Net Worth

0.56

0.35

0.18

-0.11

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.56

0.35

0.18

-0.11

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

0.3

-0.33

0.04

-0.36

Inventories

0.4

0.07

0.43

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.75

0.04

0

0.12

Debtor Days

11.69

Other Current Assets

0.39

0.12

1.44

0.56

Sundry Creditors

-1.24

-0.56

-1.78

-1

Creditor Days

97.48

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

0.23

0.65

0.11

0.22

Total Assets

0.56

0.35

0.18

-0.11

