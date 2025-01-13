Nexus Surgical and Medicare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.47
5.47
5.47
5.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.91
-5.12
-5.29
-5.58
Net Worth
0.56
0.35
0.18
-0.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.56
0.35
0.18
-0.11
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
0.3
-0.33
0.04
-0.36
Inventories
0.4
0.07
0.43
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.75
0.04
0
0.12
Debtor Days
11.69
Other Current Assets
0.39
0.12
1.44
0.56
Sundry Creditors
-1.24
-0.56
-1.78
-1
Creditor Days
97.48
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.23
0.65
0.11
0.22
Total Assets
0.56
0.35
0.18
-0.11
