NHC Foods Ltd Summary

NHC Foods Ltd (Formerly known Midpoint Software & Electro Systems Limited) was established on 4th August, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of Whole & Ground Spices, Lentils, Pulses, Grains, Oil Seeds and various other Agri-products and Assorted Food Products. The Company propose to expand its present activities for development and manufacture of 24000 user friendly software pacagages and also to set up a new faiclity with an installed capacity for 300 computers hardware and peripherals at plot no. EL-20, TTC, MIDS, Thane.The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 325 lakhs was to be met by equity capital of Rs. 300 lakhs and term loan of Rs. 25 lakhs from janata Sahakari Bank. Commercial production expected to commence by July, 1995.The hardware division factory building was not yet completed. Therefore, the Company could not achieve its projections. The software developed by the Company popularly known as Checkmate could not find the market due to lack of upgradation.Thereafter, the Company launched 7 new variants in September 2012 comprising of Chole Masala, Sambhar Masala, Paani Puri Masala, Kitchen Mix, Egg Curry Masala, Fish Masala and Jaljeera Masala. It expanded market presence by entering new geographical regions, with the addition of two new ports to comprehensive network in 2022-23.