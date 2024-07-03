iifl-logo-icon 1
NHC Foods Ltd Share Price

2.64
(-4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.64
  • Day's High2.64
  • 52 Wk High3.71
  • Prev. Close2.77
  • Day's Low2.64
  • 52 Wk Low 0.98
  • Turnover (lac)10.01
  • P/E30.78
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.33
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

NHC Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.64

Prev. Close

2.77

Turnover(Lac.)

10.01

Day's High

2.64

Day's Low

2.64

52 Week's High

3.71

52 Week's Low

0.98

Book Value

1.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.49

P/E

30.78

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

NHC Foods Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NHC Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NHC Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:47 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NHC Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.86

11.86

11.86

11.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.92

13.63

11.75

10.41

Net Worth

27.78

25.49

23.61

22.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.77

131.6

86.75

138.09

yoy growth (%)

15.32

51.7

-37.17

-9.57

Raw materials

-137.24

-119.38

-77.13

-124.34

As % of sales

90.42

90.7

88.91

90.04

Employee costs

-2.08

-2.1

-1.89

-2.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.83

1.9

0.4

1.12

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.39

-1.13

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.49

-0.16

-0.42

Working capital

1.93

5.71

-3.09

1.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.32

51.7

-37.17

-9.57

Op profit growth

10.81

35.32

-22.87

6.54

EBIT growth

-0.3

78.86

-30.87

6.83

Net profit growth

-2.09

499.7

-66.6

130.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

209.24

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

209.24

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.06

NHC Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NHC Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Apoorva H Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Vyas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Kariwala

Whole-time Director

Apar Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shanu Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Karan Nagdev

Whole Time Director

Satyam Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NHC Foods Ltd

Summary

NHC Foods Ltd (Formerly known Midpoint Software & Electro Systems Limited) was established on 4th August, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of Whole & Ground Spices, Lentils, Pulses, Grains, Oil Seeds and various other Agri-products and Assorted Food Products. The Company propose to expand its present activities for development and manufacture of 24000 user friendly software pacagages and also to set up a new faiclity with an installed capacity for 300 computers hardware and peripherals at plot no. EL-20, TTC, MIDS, Thane.The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 325 lakhs was to be met by equity capital of Rs. 300 lakhs and term loan of Rs. 25 lakhs from janata Sahakari Bank. Commercial production expected to commence by July, 1995.The hardware division factory building was not yet completed. Therefore, the Company could not achieve its projections. The software developed by the Company popularly known as Checkmate could not find the market due to lack of upgradation.Thereafter, the Company launched 7 new variants in September 2012 comprising of Chole Masala, Sambhar Masala, Paani Puri Masala, Kitchen Mix, Egg Curry Masala, Fish Masala and Jaljeera Masala. It expanded market presence by entering new geographical regions, with the addition of two new ports to comprehensive network in 2022-23.
Company FAQs

What is the NHC Foods Ltd share price today?

The NHC Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of NHC Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NHC Foods Ltd is ₹156.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NHC Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NHC Foods Ltd is 30.78 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NHC Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NHC Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NHC Foods Ltd is ₹0.98 and ₹3.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NHC Foods Ltd?

NHC Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.66%, 3 Years at 67.45%, 1 Year at 96.45%, 6 Month at 82.24%, 3 Month at 47.34% and 1 Month at -13.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NHC Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NHC Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.16 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.84 %

