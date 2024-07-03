SectorTrading
Open₹2.64
Prev. Close₹2.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.01
Day's High₹2.64
Day's Low₹2.64
52 Week's High₹3.71
52 Week's Low₹0.98
Book Value₹1.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.49
P/E30.78
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.86
11.86
11.86
11.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.92
13.63
11.75
10.41
Net Worth
27.78
25.49
23.61
22.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.77
131.6
86.75
138.09
yoy growth (%)
15.32
51.7
-37.17
-9.57
Raw materials
-137.24
-119.38
-77.13
-124.34
As % of sales
90.42
90.7
88.91
90.04
Employee costs
-2.08
-2.1
-1.89
-2.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.83
1.9
0.4
1.12
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.39
-1.13
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.49
-0.16
-0.42
Working capital
1.93
5.71
-3.09
1.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.32
51.7
-37.17
-9.57
Op profit growth
10.81
35.32
-22.87
6.54
EBIT growth
-0.3
78.86
-30.87
6.83
Net profit growth
-2.09
499.7
-66.6
130.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
209.24
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
209.24
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Apoorva H Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Vyas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Kariwala
Whole-time Director
Apar Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shanu Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Karan Nagdev
Whole Time Director
Satyam Joshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NHC Foods Ltd
Summary
NHC Foods Ltd (Formerly known Midpoint Software & Electro Systems Limited) was established on 4th August, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of Whole & Ground Spices, Lentils, Pulses, Grains, Oil Seeds and various other Agri-products and Assorted Food Products. The Company propose to expand its present activities for development and manufacture of 24000 user friendly software pacagages and also to set up a new faiclity with an installed capacity for 300 computers hardware and peripherals at plot no. EL-20, TTC, MIDS, Thane.The total cost of the project estimated at Rs. 325 lakhs was to be met by equity capital of Rs. 300 lakhs and term loan of Rs. 25 lakhs from janata Sahakari Bank. Commercial production expected to commence by July, 1995.The hardware division factory building was not yet completed. Therefore, the Company could not achieve its projections. The software developed by the Company popularly known as Checkmate could not find the market due to lack of upgradation.Thereafter, the Company launched 7 new variants in September 2012 comprising of Chole Masala, Sambhar Masala, Paani Puri Masala, Kitchen Mix, Egg Curry Masala, Fish Masala and Jaljeera Masala. It expanded market presence by entering new geographical regions, with the addition of two new ports to comprehensive network in 2022-23.
The NHC Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NHC Foods Ltd is ₹156.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NHC Foods Ltd is 30.78 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NHC Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NHC Foods Ltd is ₹0.98 and ₹3.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NHC Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.66%, 3 Years at 67.45%, 1 Year at 96.45%, 6 Month at 82.24%, 3 Month at 47.34% and 1 Month at -13.71%.
