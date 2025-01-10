iifl-logo-icon 1
NHC Foods Ltd Board Meeting

NHC Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Inter alia, to consider and approve: 1. Proposal for Business Expansion: Setting up a Sesame Seeds Cleaning and Hulling Plant The Board will discuss on the feasibility and strategic rationale for expanding the companys product line by establishing a Sesame Seeds Cleaning and Hulling Plant. It will cover discussion on Market Opportunity, Project Scope, Cost and Investment Plan, Timeline, Revenue Potential, Regulatory and Compliance Requirements. The Board will review and approve the proposal to initiate this project, subject to regulatory approvals and financial considerations etc. 2. Strategic Revamp and Development of SAAZ Brand The Board will consider the strategic initiative to revitalize and expand its signature brand, SAAZ, which was launched in 2011 as a comprehensive range of Indian spice powders, spice mixes, and whole spices for the domestic market. The initial market focus was Mumbai/Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Board will discuss on following matter:- a. Positioning SAAZ in prominent modern retail chains and enhancing online availability through reputed Q-commerce platforms like BigBasket, Blinkit, Swiggy and Amazon. b. Proposed budget and financial resources required for brand revamp and marketing. c. Staffing requirements for product development, marketing and distribution. d. Expected rollout schedule and market expansion strategies. 3. Any other business item, with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Other Business Matters (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting18 Nov 202412 Nov 2024
NHC FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Terms of Rights Issue and Aprooval of Letter of Offer by Rights Issue Committee of Board of Directors Outcome of Rights Issue Committee Meeting- Updates on Rights Issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
NHC FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
Appointment of Executive Director
Board Meeting11 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Submission of Draft Letter of Offer
Board Meeting22 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Resignation of Ms. Shanu Bhandari (ICSI M. No: A31268) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Board Meeting12 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
NHC FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202414 May 2024
NHC FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds and Split of Shares Board Meeting Outcome for Split of Shares, Increase in Authorized Share Capital and Raising of Funds (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
NHC FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Re-appointment of Directors
Board Meeting20 Feb 202420 Feb 2024
Appointment of Mr. Archit Wahale as Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. February 20, 2024
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NHC FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

