|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
151.77
131.6
86.75
138.09
yoy growth (%)
15.32
51.7
-37.17
-9.57
Raw materials
-137.24
-119.38
-77.13
-124.34
As % of sales
90.42
90.7
88.91
90.04
Employee costs
-2.08
-2.1
-1.89
-2.49
As % of sales
1.37
1.6
2.18
1.8
Other costs
-8.55
-6.59
-5.11
-7.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.63
5.01
5.89
5.7
Operating profit
3.9
3.52
2.6
3.37
OPM
2.57
2.67
3
2.44
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.39
-1.13
-1.12
Interest expense
-1.66
-1.61
-1.56
-1.71
Other income
0.81
1.38
0.5
0.59
Profit before tax
1.83
1.9
0.4
1.12
Taxes
-0.45
-0.49
-0.16
-0.42
Tax rate
-24.82
-25.85
-41.45
-37.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.38
1.41
0.23
0.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.38
1.41
0.23
0.7
yoy growth (%)
-2.09
499.7
-66.6
130.47
NPM
0.91
1.07
0.27
0.51
