iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NHC Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.51
(-4.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NHC Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

151.77

131.6

86.75

138.09

yoy growth (%)

15.32

51.7

-37.17

-9.57

Raw materials

-137.24

-119.38

-77.13

-124.34

As % of sales

90.42

90.7

88.91

90.04

Employee costs

-2.08

-2.1

-1.89

-2.49

As % of sales

1.37

1.6

2.18

1.8

Other costs

-8.55

-6.59

-5.11

-7.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.63

5.01

5.89

5.7

Operating profit

3.9

3.52

2.6

3.37

OPM

2.57

2.67

3

2.44

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.39

-1.13

-1.12

Interest expense

-1.66

-1.61

-1.56

-1.71

Other income

0.81

1.38

0.5

0.59

Profit before tax

1.83

1.9

0.4

1.12

Taxes

-0.45

-0.49

-0.16

-0.42

Tax rate

-24.82

-25.85

-41.45

-37.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.38

1.41

0.23

0.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.38

1.41

0.23

0.7

yoy growth (%)

-2.09

499.7

-66.6

130.47

NPM

0.91

1.07

0.27

0.51

NHC Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NHC Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.