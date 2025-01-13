NHC Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.86
11.86
11.86
11.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.92
13.63
11.75
10.41
Net Worth
27.78
25.49
23.61
22.27
Minority Interest
Debt
36.68
28.02
24.93
28.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.21
2.1
2.23
2.39
Total Liabilities
66.67
55.61
50.77
53.16
Fixed Assets
12.71
11.8
12.82
13.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.78
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.83
1.29
2.33
Networking Capital
45.99
40.02
33.62
32.46
Inventories
42.88
28.86
22.54
20.34
Inventory Days
48.91
Sundry Debtors
27.69
19.82
14.85
19.97
Debtor Days
48.02
Other Current Assets
7.01
6.05
11.19
10.65
Sundry Creditors
-29.09
-11.85
-11.79
-16.87
Creditor Days
40.56
Other Current Liabilities
-2.5
-2.86
-3.17
-1.63
Cash
1.3
2.96
3.03
4.43
Total Assets
66.65
55.62
50.77
53.16
