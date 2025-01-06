NHC Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.83
1.9
0.4
1.12
Depreciation
-1.21
-1.39
-1.13
-1.12
Tax paid
-0.45
-0.49
-0.16
-0.42
Working capital
1.93
5.71
-3.09
1.38
Other operating items
Operating
2.09
5.72
-3.99
0.95
Capital expenditure
-0.16
1.77
1.09
-6.54
Free cash flow
1.93
7.49
-2.9
-5.58
Equity raised
18.05
13.91
12.11
13.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
26.11
22.02
13.88
22.7
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.1
43.43
23.09
30.39
