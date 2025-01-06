iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NHC Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.64
(-4.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NHC Foods Ltd

NHC Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.83

1.9

0.4

1.12

Depreciation

-1.21

-1.39

-1.13

-1.12

Tax paid

-0.45

-0.49

-0.16

-0.42

Working capital

1.93

5.71

-3.09

1.38

Other operating items

Operating

2.09

5.72

-3.99

0.95

Capital expenditure

-0.16

1.77

1.09

-6.54

Free cash flow

1.93

7.49

-2.9

-5.58

Equity raised

18.05

13.91

12.11

13.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

26.11

22.02

13.88

22.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.1

43.43

23.09

30.39

NHC Foods : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NHC Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.