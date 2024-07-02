Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30,2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: Split of Face value of equity shares from Rs 10/- to Re 1/- : The Board has approved io split 1(One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs.1 0/- each into 1 0 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re.1/- each and consequenl alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association (MOA) on account of split of face value of equity shares, subject to consent of members of the Company. The record date for the split of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the exchange in due course Record Date for Sub-division/ Split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NHC FOODS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NHC FOODS LTD (517554) RECORD DATE 22.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 22/07/2024 DR-677/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE141C01028 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 22/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 03.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240703-35 dated July 03, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code NHC FOODS LTD. (517554) New ISIN No. INE141C01036 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 22-07-2024 (DR- 677/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.07.2024)