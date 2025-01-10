To the Members of

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Nicco Parks & Resorts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time, (hereinafter referred to as the "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as "the SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as "the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GOING CONCERN

We draw attention to Note No. 3.3.1 of the Standalone Financial Statements dealing with the preparation of the financial statement on the going concern basis. Pending formalization of the agreements as stated therein, there is material uncertainty vis-?-vis Companys operations on going concern basis and its ability to continue so as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have considered the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Audit of Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of the recognition of revenue include the following: The industry in which the Company operates involves collections through cash and other digital means from walk-in customers. This enhances the inherent risk of collections made without rev- enue being recorded by the Company. • Assessed whether the revenue recognition accounting policies are in compliance with the applicable accounting standards. • Evaluated the design and implementation of internal controls in accordance with the Companys accounting policy. We tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control relating to revenue recognition. • Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys general IT controls and key application controls over the Companys IT systems which govern revenue recognition in the accounting system. • Performed substantive tests by selecting samples of cash and other digital receipt transactions recorded during the year and reconciled to the revenue. As part of the substantive tests, we inspected the underlying documents and performed reconciliation of collections made at the tills with the revenue recorded. • Performed analytical reviews of tickets generated with the actual footfalls (through testing of barcodes generated/ scanned) to ensure completeness of revenue recorded for the barcodes scanned.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our Auditors Reports thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available, and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report with respect to the above.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements in terms of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards notified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in the paragraph above, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) Proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in 3(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the relevant Rules as amended from time to time. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 3(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) from time to time, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. Pending litigations (other than those already recognized in the accounts) having material impact on the financial position of the Company have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements – refer note 39.1 of the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no. 50(vii) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in note no. 50(vii) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report are in compliance with section 123 of the Act. As stated in note no. 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend for the year during the Board Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year at application level for all relevant transactions, other than those for property, plant and equipment which has been maintained manually, recorded in the software. The database of the accounting software has been operated by a third party service provider and in absence of any independent report we are unable to comment on enabling and maintaining of audit trail to log any direct data changes at database level.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

4. With respect to the reporting under section 197(16) of the Act to be included in the Auditors Report, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration (including sitting fees) paid by the Company to its Directors during the current financial year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and is not in excess of the limit laid down therein.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of M/s Nicco Parks & Resorts Limited of even date) i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of its property, plant and equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the prevailing periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipment.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in note no. 3 on property, plant and equipment to financial statements, are held in the name of the Company except for the following:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value (Amount INR In Lacs) Held in the name of Whether Promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company Leasehold Land Nil The Lease has Not Applicable 33 years The Lease has not for park and expired as on renewed as on the other operations 28th February, balance sheet date 2023

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at the 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the Company:

a. The inventories of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals and in our opinion coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its inventory. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of the account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in certain market instruments during the year.

a. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the Company has not provided any loans or advance in the nature of loan or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity and accordingly, clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of disputed dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise and value added tax, if any, which has not been deposited and the forum where the dispute is pending as at 31st March, 2024, are as follows:

Amount Period to which the Name of the statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending (Rs. in Lakhs) amount relates WB VAT Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 290.71 F. Y. 2010-11 Appellate & Revisional Board, WBCT Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 6.05 A. Y. 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.08 A. Y. 2020-21 Assessing Authority Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.49 A. Y. 2022-23 CIT (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act, 2016 GST, Interest & Penalty 25.84 F. Y. 2017-18 Appellate Tribunal

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the investments made by the Company are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interests of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee nor has given any security nor has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the Company has neither granted any loan or any advance in the nature of loan, clauses 3(iii) (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act, with respect to the investments made. As the company has not granted any loan to parties wherein Directors are interested provisions of section 185 is not applicable to the company.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has neither accepted any deposits or amount deemed to be deposits from public covered under Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to the activities of the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account:

a. During the year, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to it. There are no undisputed amounts in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other material statutory dues, in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii. In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, we have neither come across nor have been informed of transactions which were previously not recorded in books of account and that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the Company:

a. The Company did not have any borrowings outstanding as at the beginning of the year nor it availed any borrowings during the year and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders.

c. During the year, no term loan has been availed by the Company and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. During the year Company has not availed any funds on short term basis and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its Associate or Joint Venture. The Company does not have any subsidiary companies; and

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Associate or Joint Venture. The Company does not have any subsidiary companies.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the Company:

a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally) during the year and accordingly, the reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. During the course of our examination of books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such cases by the management.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time) with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly reporting under paragraph xi (c) of the order is not applicable.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the Nidhi Rules, 2014 is not applicable to it, hence, the reporting under paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the Work of Internal Auditors".

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company: a. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b. The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (hereinafter referred to as "CIC") as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Directions), 2016, as amended from time to time, issued by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable; and

d. Based on the representation received from the management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Based on the examination of the books of accounts we report that the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year covered by our audit or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios (refer note no. 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on either ongoing projects or other than ongoing projects as stated in section 135 of the Act and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) (a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in point (f) of paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) to the members of Nicco Park and Resorts Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Nicco Parks & Resorts Limited ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENT

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the Internal Financial Control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (hereinafter referred to as "the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as "the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate Internal Financial Controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys Internal Financial Control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys Internal Financial Control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the Internal Financial Control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.