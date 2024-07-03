Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹130.4
Prev. Close₹132.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.98
Day's High₹133.4
Day's Low₹126.15
52 Week's High₹167.8
52 Week's Low₹117.95
Book Value₹16.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)597.17
P/E35.52
EPS3.74
Divi. Yield1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.38
55.79
40.27
35.64
Net Worth
73.06
60.47
44.95
40.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.51
54.55
55.45
46.99
yoy growth (%)
-67.88
-1.62
18
4.47
Raw materials
-1.03
-5.65
-5.79
-4.38
As % of sales
5.93
10.36
10.45
9.32
Employee costs
-11.25
-17.6
-15.83
-13.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.52
9.03
10.94
8.87
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.48
-2.24
-2.05
Tax paid
1.15
-2.13
-2.78
-2.55
Working capital
0.32
-1.47
0.82
-2.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.88
-1.62
18
4.47
Op profit growth
-140.79
-11.7
18.31
8.61
EBIT growth
-152.67
-15.04
20.94
3.76
Net profit growth
-163.32
-15.33
28.99
13.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
79.33
76.63
31.34
17.52
54.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.33
76.63
31.34
17.52
54.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.18
5.49
3.26
1.52
2.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Mitra
Independent Director
Dipankar Chatterji
Independent Director
VIJAY DEWAN
Independent Director
Nayantara Palchoudhuri
Chairperson
Nandini Chakravorty
Managing Director & CEO
Rajesh Raisinghani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd
Summary
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.(NPRL), was incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a Joint Sector Company with National Insulated Cable Co., Ltd.(now Nicco Corporation Ltd.,) from the private sector and the Government of West Bengal represented by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited (WBTDC) to set up an Amusement Park on the outskirts of Calcutta. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on March 31, 1989. The Company is a leading and prominent wholesome family entertainment cum amusement destination in East India. The Company is engaged in the business and operations of theme-based entertainment including theme park, water park and associated activities including retail merchandising and food & beverages.To provide wholesome fun thrill and educative family entertainment and also to attract tourists to the State this project was started. The project was implemented successfully with technical advice from Blackpool Leisure & Amusement Consultancy Ltd. of U.K. The Park was opened to the public in October 1991. A new ride Cruiser, the first of its kind in India, was installed during January 1999. The company has been aswarded ISO-9902 1994 Quality Systems certification by Det Norske Veritas during 1998-99.In 2000-2001 the company opened a theme air-conditioned restaurant decorated on sports theme adjacent to Nicco Super Bowl.An international standard mega wooden Roller Coaster Cyclone was ins
Read More
The Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd is ₹597.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd is 35.52 and 7.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd is ₹117.95 and ₹167.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.00%, 3 Years at 31.03%, 1 Year at -12.28%, 6 Month at -12.08%, 3 Month at -6.87% and 1 Month at -0.19%.
