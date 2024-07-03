iifl-logo-icon 1
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Share Price

127.6
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.4
  • Day's High133.4
  • 52 Wk High167.8
  • Prev. Close132.85
  • Day's Low126.15
  • 52 Wk Low 117.95
  • Turnover (lac)2.98
  • P/E35.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value16.92
  • EPS3.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)597.17
  • Div. Yield1.13
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

130.4

Prev. Close

132.85

Turnover(Lac.)

2.98

Day's High

133.4

Day's Low

126.15

52 Week's High

167.8

52 Week's Low

117.95

Book Value

16.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

597.17

P/E

35.52

EPS

3.74

Divi. Yield

1.13

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 29 Nov, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.38

55.79

40.27

35.64

Net Worth

73.06

60.47

44.95

40.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.51

54.55

55.45

46.99

yoy growth (%)

-67.88

-1.62

18

4.47

Raw materials

-1.03

-5.65

-5.79

-4.38

As % of sales

5.93

10.36

10.45

9.32

Employee costs

-11.25

-17.6

-15.83

-13.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.52

9.03

10.94

8.87

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.48

-2.24

-2.05

Tax paid

1.15

-2.13

-2.78

-2.55

Working capital

0.32

-1.47

0.82

-2.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.88

-1.62

18

4.47

Op profit growth

-140.79

-11.7

18.31

8.61

EBIT growth

-152.67

-15.04

20.94

3.76

Net profit growth

-163.32

-15.33

28.99

13.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

79.33

76.63

31.34

17.52

54.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.33

76.63

31.34

17.52

54.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.18

5.49

3.26

1.52

2.07

View Annually Results

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Mitra

Independent Director

Dipankar Chatterji

Independent Director

VIJAY DEWAN

Independent Director

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

Chairperson

Nandini Chakravorty

Managing Director & CEO

Rajesh Raisinghani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd

Summary

Summary

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.(NPRL), was incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a Joint Sector Company with National Insulated Cable Co., Ltd.(now Nicco Corporation Ltd.,) from the private sector and the Government of West Bengal represented by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited (WBTDC) to set up an Amusement Park on the outskirts of Calcutta. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on March 31, 1989. The Company is a leading and prominent wholesome family entertainment cum amusement destination in East India. The Company is engaged in the business and operations of theme-based entertainment including theme park, water park and associated activities including retail merchandising and food & beverages.To provide wholesome fun thrill and educative family entertainment and also to attract tourists to the State this project was started. The project was implemented successfully with technical advice from Blackpool Leisure & Amusement Consultancy Ltd. of U.K. The Park was opened to the public in October 1991. A new ride Cruiser, the first of its kind in India, was installed during January 1999. The company has been aswarded ISO-9902 1994 Quality Systems certification by Det Norske Veritas during 1998-99.In 2000-2001 the company opened a theme air-conditioned restaurant decorated on sports theme adjacent to Nicco Super Bowl.An international standard mega wooden Roller Coaster Cyclone was ins
Company FAQs

What is the Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd share price today?

The Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd is ₹597.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd is 35.52 and 7.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd is ₹117.95 and ₹167.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd?

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.00%, 3 Years at 31.03%, 1 Year at -12.28%, 6 Month at -12.08%, 3 Month at -6.87% and 1 Month at -0.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.00 %

