Summary

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.(NPRL), was incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a Joint Sector Company with National Insulated Cable Co., Ltd.(now Nicco Corporation Ltd.,) from the private sector and the Government of West Bengal represented by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited (WBTDC) to set up an Amusement Park on the outskirts of Calcutta. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on March 31, 1989. The Company is a leading and prominent wholesome family entertainment cum amusement destination in East India. The Company is engaged in the business and operations of theme-based entertainment including theme park, water park and associated activities including retail merchandising and food & beverages.To provide wholesome fun thrill and educative family entertainment and also to attract tourists to the State this project was started. The project was implemented successfully with technical advice from Blackpool Leisure & Amusement Consultancy Ltd. of U.K. The Park was opened to the public in October 1991. A new ride Cruiser, the first of its kind in India, was installed during January 1999. The company has been aswarded ISO-9902 1994 Quality Systems certification by Det Norske Veritas during 1998-99.In 2000-2001 the company opened a theme air-conditioned restaurant decorated on sports theme adjacent to Nicco Super Bowl.An international standard mega wooden Roller Coaster Cyclone was ins

