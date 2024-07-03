iifl-logo-icon 1
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

130
(-0.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

61.01

57.73

20.43

5.63

42.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.01

57.73

20.43

5.63

42.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.43

3.91

1.87

1.59

1.73

Total Income

67.44

61.64

22.3

7.22

43.81

Total Expenditure

38.28

32.18

17.85

13.95

32.18

PBIDT

29.16

29.46

4.45

-6.73

11.63

Interest

0

0.25

0.25

0.39

0.18

PBDT

29.16

29.21

4.2

-7.13

11.45

Depreciation

1.91

1.65

1.93

1.97

1.98

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.41

5.4

0

0

2.31

Deferred Tax

1.01

3.28

0.32

-1.71

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

19.82

18.89

1.95

-7.39

7.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

19.82

18.89

2.85

-6.56

8.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

19.82

18.89

2.85

-6.56

8.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.23

4.04

0.61

-1.4

1.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

47.79

51.03

21.78

-119.53

27.63

PBDTM(%)

47.79

50.59

20.55

-126.64

27.21

PATM(%)

32.48

32.72

9.54

-131.26

17.18

