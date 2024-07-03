Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
61.01
57.73
20.43
5.63
42.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.01
57.73
20.43
5.63
42.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.43
3.91
1.87
1.59
1.73
Total Income
67.44
61.64
22.3
7.22
43.81
Total Expenditure
38.28
32.18
17.85
13.95
32.18
PBIDT
29.16
29.46
4.45
-6.73
11.63
Interest
0
0.25
0.25
0.39
0.18
PBDT
29.16
29.21
4.2
-7.13
11.45
Depreciation
1.91
1.65
1.93
1.97
1.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.41
5.4
0
0
2.31
Deferred Tax
1.01
3.28
0.32
-1.71
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
19.82
18.89
1.95
-7.39
7.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.82
18.89
2.85
-6.56
8.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.82
18.89
2.85
-6.56
8.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.23
4.04
0.61
-1.4
1.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
47.79
51.03
21.78
-119.53
27.63
PBDTM(%)
47.79
50.59
20.55
-126.64
27.21
PATM(%)
32.48
32.72
9.54
-131.26
17.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.