iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127.6
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd

Nicco Parks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.52

9.03

10.94

8.87

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.48

-2.24

-2.05

Tax paid

1.15

-2.13

-2.78

-2.55

Working capital

0.32

-1.47

0.82

-2.99

Other operating items

Operating

-6.52

2.94

6.72

1.27

Capital expenditure

0.03

6.76

3.61

1.29

Free cash flow

-6.48

9.7

10.33

2.56

Equity raised

79.84

73.64

65.98

56.62

Investing

-5.41

2.05

1.56

7.67

Financing

0.99

0.41

-1.04

-0.81

Dividends paid

0

2.81

2.81

0.7

Net in cash

68.93

88.62

79.65

66.74

Nicco Parks : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.