Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.52
9.03
10.94
8.87
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.48
-2.24
-2.05
Tax paid
1.15
-2.13
-2.78
-2.55
Working capital
0.32
-1.47
0.82
-2.99
Other operating items
Operating
-6.52
2.94
6.72
1.27
Capital expenditure
0.03
6.76
3.61
1.29
Free cash flow
-6.48
9.7
10.33
2.56
Equity raised
79.84
73.64
65.98
56.62
Investing
-5.41
2.05
1.56
7.67
Financing
0.99
0.41
-1.04
-0.81
Dividends paid
0
2.81
2.81
0.7
Net in cash
68.93
88.62
79.65
66.74
No Record Found
