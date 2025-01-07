iifl-logo-icon 1
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.05
(2.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.51

54.55

55.45

46.99

yoy growth (%)

-67.88

-1.62

18

4.47

Raw materials

-1.03

-5.65

-5.79

-4.38

As % of sales

5.93

10.36

10.45

9.32

Employee costs

-11.25

-17.6

-15.83

-13.43

As % of sales

64.25

32.27

28.55

28.59

Other costs

-9.27

-21.34

-22.56

-19.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.96

39.13

40.68

41.83

Operating profit

-4.05

9.93

11.25

9.51

OPM

-23.14

18.21

20.29

20.24

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.48

-2.24

-2.05

Interest expense

-0.51

-0.48

-0.27

-0.39

Other income

1.51

2.07

2.2

1.81

Profit before tax

-5.52

9.03

10.94

8.87

Taxes

1.15

-2.13

-2.78

-2.55

Tax rate

-20.92

-23.63

-25.48

-28.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.37

6.9

8.15

6.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.37

6.9

8.15

6.32

yoy growth (%)

-163.32

-15.33

28.99

13.39

NPM

-24.95

12.65

14.7

13.45

