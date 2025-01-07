Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.51
54.55
55.45
46.99
yoy growth (%)
-67.88
-1.62
18
4.47
Raw materials
-1.03
-5.65
-5.79
-4.38
As % of sales
5.93
10.36
10.45
9.32
Employee costs
-11.25
-17.6
-15.83
-13.43
As % of sales
64.25
32.27
28.55
28.59
Other costs
-9.27
-21.34
-22.56
-19.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.96
39.13
40.68
41.83
Operating profit
-4.05
9.93
11.25
9.51
OPM
-23.14
18.21
20.29
20.24
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.48
-2.24
-2.05
Interest expense
-0.51
-0.48
-0.27
-0.39
Other income
1.51
2.07
2.2
1.81
Profit before tax
-5.52
9.03
10.94
8.87
Taxes
1.15
-2.13
-2.78
-2.55
Tax rate
-20.92
-23.63
-25.48
-28.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.37
6.9
8.15
6.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.37
6.9
8.15
6.32
yoy growth (%)
-163.32
-15.33
28.99
13.39
NPM
-24.95
12.65
14.7
13.45
