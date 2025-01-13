Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.38
55.79
40.27
35.64
Net Worth
73.06
60.47
44.95
40.32
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
2.61
2.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.61
2.4
2.36
2.34
Total Liabilities
75.67
62.87
49.92
45.58
Fixed Assets
26.24
24.26
24.08
26.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.37
19.94
17.13
14.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.9
1.41
1.6
2.83
Networking Capital
-12.2
-2.09
-9.36
-10.73
Inventories
1.17
0.87
0.78
0.89
Inventory Days
18.54
Sundry Debtors
2.03
1.35
1.01
0.59
Debtor Days
12.29
Other Current Assets
6.77
14.16
2.31
1.62
Sundry Creditors
-5.31
-6.56
-2.92
-3.02
Creditor Days
62.92
Other Current Liabilities
-16.86
-11.91
-10.54
-10.81
Cash
40.37
19.35
16.47
12.67
Total Assets
75.68
62.87
49.92
45.59
