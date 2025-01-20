iifl-logo-icon 1
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Key Ratios

126.25
(-0.82%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:38:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.88

16.08

4.47

5.63

Op profit growth

-140.74

4.47

8.61

15.71

EBIT growth

-152.62

2.74

3.76

10.52

Net profit growth

-147.14

-3.72

14.07

20.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-23.11

18.21

20.24

19.47

EBIT margin

-28.61

17.46

19.72

19.86

Net profit margin

-20.08

13.67

16.49

15.1

RoCE

-8.68

17.41

19.24

21.62

RoNW

-1.66

3.7

4.46

4.74

RoA

-1.52

3.41

4.02

4.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.75

1.48

1.35

1.19

Dividend per share

0

0.6

0.15

0.3

Cash EPS

-1.28

1.06

1.21

1.07

Book value per share

10.96

11.6

9.9

8.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

-68.66

23

26.88

26.38

P/CEPS

-40.16

32.02

29.83

29.3

P/B

4.69

2.93

3.66

3.64

EV/EBIDTA

-91.39

12.41

14.18

12.68

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

37.65

9.05

10.3

Tax payout

-16.38

-23.63

-28.77

-33.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

22.6

10.93

11.76

13.79

Inventory days

20.73

7.79

8

6.24

Creditor days

-49.66

-29.57

-41.14

-45.8

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

9.81

-19.62

-23.43

-15.43

Net debt / equity

-0.19

-0.18

-0.19

-0.27

Net debt / op. profit

2.4

-1.02

-0.97

-1.26

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.93

-10.36

-9.32

-9.45

Employee costs

-64.25

-32.27

-28.59

-26.45

Other costs

-52.93

-39.13

-41.83

-44.61

