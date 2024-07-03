Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13.77
24.74
18.32
17.56
16.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.77
24.74
18.32
17.56
16.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.5
2.67
2.75
1.96
2.27
Total Income
16.28
27.41
21.08
19.52
18.96
Total Expenditure
10.98
14.86
13.84
13.01
11.98
PBIDT
5.3
12.55
7.23
6.51
6.97
Interest
0
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
5.29
12.54
7.23
6.51
6.97
Depreciation
0.6
0.58
0.69
0.68
0.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.77
2.73
1.3
1.35
1.45
Deferred Tax
-1.51
0.45
0.31
0.28
0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
5.44
8.79
4.94
4.21
4.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.44
8.79
4.94
4.21
4.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.44
8.79
4.94
4.21
4.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.16
1.88
1.06
0.9
1.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
20
35
0
0
0
Equity
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.48
50.72
39.46
37.07
41.76
PBDTM(%)
38.41
50.68
39.46
37.07
41.76
PATM(%)
39.5
35.52
26.96
23.97
28.52
