Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Quarterly Results

131.05
(2.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13.77

24.74

18.32

17.56

16.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.77

24.74

18.32

17.56

16.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.5

2.67

2.75

1.96

2.27

Total Income

16.28

27.41

21.08

19.52

18.96

Total Expenditure

10.98

14.86

13.84

13.01

11.98

PBIDT

5.3

12.55

7.23

6.51

6.97

Interest

0

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

5.29

12.54

7.23

6.51

6.97

Depreciation

0.6

0.58

0.69

0.68

0.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.77

2.73

1.3

1.35

1.45

Deferred Tax

-1.51

0.45

0.31

0.28

0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

5.44

8.79

4.94

4.21

4.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.44

8.79

4.94

4.21

4.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.44

8.79

4.94

4.21

4.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.16

1.88

1.06

0.9

1.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

20

35

0

0

0

Equity

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.48

50.72

39.46

37.07

41.76

PBDTM(%)

38.41

50.68

39.46

37.07

41.76

PATM(%)

39.5

35.52

26.96

23.97

28.52

