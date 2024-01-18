Dividend 14 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024 0.2 20 Interim 2

The Board at its meeting held today ie 14.11.2024 approved an Interim Dividend of 20% (0.20 paise per share of face value Rs.1) The record date for payment Second Interim dividend is 29.11.2024. The company is expecting to pay second interim dividend to all its equity shareholders by December 13, 2024

Dividend 9 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024 0.35 35 Interim 1

The Board of Directors of the company approved a First Interim Dividend at the rate of 35% per share (0.35 paise per share on face value of equity shares of Rs.1) to the eligible shareholders of the company. The company is expecting to pay First Interim dividend to the shareholders of the company on or before September 8, 2024.

Dividend 3 May 2024 17 May 2024 17 May 2024 0.5 50 Interim 4

The Board of Directors in a meeting held today have also declared fourth interim dividend at the rate of 50% (Re. 50 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Re.1/-face value) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The company is expecting to pay fourth interim dividend to the shareholders on or before June 1, 2024.

Dividend 13 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024 0.2 20 Interim 3