iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Dividend

126
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Nicco Parks CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend14 Nov 202429 Nov 202429 Nov 20240.220Interim 2
The Board at its meeting held today ie 14.11.2024 approved an Interim Dividend of 20% (0.20 paise per share of face value Rs.1) The record date for payment Second Interim dividend is 29.11.2024. The company is expecting to pay second interim dividend to all its equity shareholders by December 13, 2024
Dividend9 Aug 202423 Aug 202423 Aug 20240.3535Interim 1
The Board of Directors of the company approved a First Interim Dividend at the rate of 35% per share (0.35 paise per share on face value of equity shares of Rs.1) to the eligible shareholders of the company. The company is expecting to pay First Interim dividend to the shareholders of the company on or before September 8, 2024.
Dividend3 May 202417 May 202417 May 20240.550Interim 4
The Board of Directors in a meeting held today have also declared fourth interim dividend at the rate of 50% (Re. 50 per share) on the face value of the equity shares (Re.1/-face value) of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The company is expecting to pay fourth interim dividend to the shareholders on or before June 1, 2024.
Dividend13 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 20240.220Interim 3
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and the nine months ended 31st December, 2023.

Nicco Parks: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.